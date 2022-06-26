In quest of: Perth-fect playgrounds

Other family-friendly attractions add a new dimension to our appreciation of Perth. We have visited Perth almost a dozen times, but never delighted in Kings Park, for instance. Playing in the fields, flowers and native bush becomes an ideal way to spend an afternoon.

One day, we walk among kangaroos and wallabies at the fantastic Perth Zoo (str.sg/wuys). Koalas wedge themselves peacefully in the eucalyptus, arm's length from the boardwalk where we stand.

Spiky echidnas scurry in and out of burrows strategically dug on the opposite side of the viewing window so that we can see the life inside them.

Our toddler is enchanted by the sight of two elephants kicking a ball back and forth, and thrilled to see two lionesses stalk the scent of their dinner in the air, their large brown eyes level with hers, not even half a metre away on the other side of the window.

For the size and quality of the enclosures, and the breadth of wildlife on show, Perth Zoo is world-class.

We find more native fauna at Caversham Wildlife Park (str.sg/wuye), about 30 minutes' drive north-east of the Central Business District. There, we hand-feed wallabies and watch a farm show of true-blue Aussie activities, like sheep mustering, shearing and whip cracking.

Visitors can try billy-tea swinging, bottle-feeding lambs and milking cows, or petting the farm animals in the pens next door. We can also take pictures with wombats and koalas and other native life, but we are in a rush to make lunch at Old Young's Kitchen (str.sg/wuyn) before nap time.

We sit under a trellis of grape vines next to a grassy lawn where children can safely play. For service, ambience and fresh flavours, it is one of the best meals of our trip.

Plates of cured kingfish with kohlrabi, finger lime and pepperberry; giant pillows of gnocchi with pumpkin, kelp, coconut, saltbush and grana padana; and market fish with lemon myrtle and housemade miso creme fraiche are polished off.

The restaurant was opened in December last year to complement Old Young's Distillery next door and the chef makes the most of local and regional produce, much of it grown right on the property or in Swan Valley.

One can sample the distillery's vodkas and gins during lunch, straight up or in a cocktail, but I am not one for liquor these days, so I opt for a refreshing, citrusy mocktail instead.

We visit its second outpost, funk 2.0 (str.sg/wuyW), which opened in January last year, to sample its offbeat selection of ciders and beers later in the afternoon.

Unpasteurised, with no sulfites or preservatives, the crisp ciders and beers made by brothers Dustin and Martin Michael contain real crushed fruit. Instead of the cloying sweetness typical of most fruity beverages, theirs are packed with bold, refreshing, sun-ripened flavours.

A grassy lawn, large wooden building blocks and paddle ball provide child-friendly entertainment, too.

Back in town, we admire fluorescent jellyfish, rainbows of reefs and tropical fish at the compact but well-conceptualised Aquarium of Western Australia (str.sg/wuyh).

I join a mass of children and reach my hand into the touch pool, jewelled with starfish and stingrays, to stroke the soft but sandpapery skin of a passing bamboo shark.

There are more than 40 unique exhibits and the Shipwreck Coast tunnel takes visitors through Australia's largest single aquarium to gape at fish, massive stingrays, sharks and even a turtle.

Located at Hillarys Boat Harbour (str.sg/wuy7), about 30 minutes north of the CBD, it is worth planning to spend the day there if the weather is good. The complex is loaded with shops, restaurants and cafes. During weekends, there are carnival games and kiddie rides to entertain all ages.

The harbour's shallow, fully accessible beach is a perfect, protected swimming spot for babies and young children.

Hillarys is also a launching point for fast ferries to Rottnest Island, 45 minutes off the coast.

Home to the quokka, a chubby-cheeked round-eyed marsupial, Rottnest is a top holiday destination for many Perthians.

If you are hoping to spend the night during the school holidays, you need to book most accommodation a year in advance.

Fortunately, the March 2019 opening of Discovery Rottnest Island luxury eco-tents (str.sg/wuym) overlooking the white sand and lighthouse at Pinky's Beach, and the Samphire Rottnest (str.sg/wuy8) modern resort which opened in the island's main centre of Thompson Bay in October 2020, have provided much-needed luxury inventory to match the beauty of the surroundings.

On clear days, one can see the city skyline from Rottnest, but it is a bit like gazing through a magic portal. The island feels worlds away.

Aside from shuttle buses, the island is closed to motor vehicles and most visitors get around by boat, on bike or on foot to its 25 bays. The pace is slower, quieter, connected to the earth, sea and sky.

Here, the only task is to admire the Indian Ocean as it laps at alabaster beaches in its purest turquoise hue, and jump in. It is cold for those of us used to tropical waters, but revitalising.

Though our visit is just for the day, I can feel my nervous system relaxing, the restorative energy of the island working its way through my bones as I ride or sit beneath the pines and breathe in the fresh ocean air.

The island is just 20km from the mainland and day trips are a popular way to explore it, as is the 90-minute Bayseeker tour by Rottnest Fast Ferries (str.sg/wuyA), which takes visitors to key beaches, habitats and historical sites aboard an air-conditioned bus.

I understand why people return again and again for the island's beauty and restorative calm. It is close, accessible wilderness - no car required.

Ferries to Rottnest are more frequent from Fremantle. Had we not bunked with friends and family, Fremantle is where we would have stayed. Less dense and urban than the Perth CBD, yet easily walkable with great shops, art galleries, cafes and restaurants, it also has a number of parks, playgrounds and beaches for a family-friendly vibe.

Open on weekends, Fremantle market is an institution, as is Little Creatures Brewery and the giant, cherry-red Ferris wheel along the waterfront.

The area is also known for second-hand bookstores, but I fall in love with Paper Bird (str.sg/wuyX) for children's books and art. The cosy space is chock-full of inspiring reads for babies to young adults, with a special eye towards colourful and unique Australian literature.

It holds regular story time, book clubs and writing workshops, and the gallery upstairs showcases some beautiful artwork by children's illustrators, too.

Head towards the inner harbour and next to the WA Maritime Museum, and you will find Gage Roads Freo Brewery (str.sg/wuyB) serving up its own year-round and limited selection of beers alongside a coastal pub menu of lobster rolls, fish tacos and surprisingly good pizza. It is set in a giant warehouse with a marine-themed playground in the back.

But we have the most outstanding meal of the trip at Nieuw Ruin (str.sg/wuy2), an intimate bar-restaurant in a 150-year-old Fremantle building where the cocktails highlight local botanicals: Geraldton wax, lemon myrtle, strawberry gum and rainforest plum.

Wines are sourced mostly from small, independent producers and the food is so fresh, elegantly crafted and delicious, I wish we could order everything on the menu twice.

It is not a family-focused restaurant, but we have brought our own high chair and our daughter devours the Abrolhos island fish rillette atop freshly baked sourdough bread.

The confit dhufish with charred fennel and brown butter, the Shark Bay cuttlefish with burnt tomatoes, capers and lardo, and the vanilla rice pudding with caramelised figs are simply incomparable. Between the three of us, every morsel is relished.

• A former Straits Times travel correspondent turned freelancer, Lydia Vasko is a city girl in practice but a country girl at heart, whose favourite destinations satiate her love for good food, wine, culture and the great outdoors.

•This trip was partially hosted by Tourism Western Australia.