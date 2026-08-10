Crowdshipping involves travellers carrying parcels for strangers for small fees and is often advertised on social media, but can pose legal and security risks.

THAILAND – The arrest of a Thai Airways cabin crew member for allegedly carrying drugs for a stranger has spotlighted the growing trend of crowdshipping, where cross-border travellers use excess luggage space to transport items for others.

Australian Federal Police said the 26-year-old Thai national was charged with importing more than 1kg of heroin into Melbourne on June 25, while she was on duty for Thailand’s national carrier. She was allegedly paid about $335 to transport the bags for a stranger she had connected with via Facebook.