Paddling a disappearing river in Big Bend National Park, Texas

TEXAS – I had barely unbuckled my seat belt and was already wondering if I had driven six hours across Texas for nothing. A once-in-a-lifetime river adventure had seemingly evaporated with some disappointing news.

It was the promise of a four-day, 50km canoe journey in Big Bend National Park, snaking through awe-inspiring canyons on a mighty river, that had lured me across the state.

My partner’s brother, Michael Stangl, an occasional guide with Hidden Dagger Adventures, had offered to take me on the Rio Grande, one of the country’s longest rivers, which stretches from central Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico. I had previously visited Big Bend only on foot, and I was excited to see it from the water.

The moment I pulled into Michael’s driveway in Alpine, Texas, after driving there from Austin in April 2023, he told me: We wouldn’t be going through the park any more.

“Unless you want to go hiking with a canoe, we should run a different part of the river,” he said. Having just returned from that segment of the river – between Rio Grande Village, a small campground within Big Bend, and Heath Canyon Ranch, just outside the park – he said that it had been “more work than fun”, and that he had been dragging the canoe for 400m at a time over nearly dry riverbeds.

Instead, we would be doing the Temple Canyon route: an 18km, two-night, three-day stretch of the Rio Grande following the United States-Mexico border, more than 48km from where our original trip was supposed to begin. This river segment, entirely outside and downstream from Big Bend, was instead within a desert bighorn sheep restoration area known as Black Gap.

Even though I was disappointed, I came to learn that last-minute changes to adventures involving the Rio Grande were common.

The Rio Grande is in peril. Its water is being depleted by farmers and cities, while a climate change-induced mega drought that has desiccated the American Southwest for more than two decades is threatening hopes of its recovery.

In 2022, the river ran dry in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the first time in four decades. In the same year, the picturesque Santa Elena Canyon, one of the most popular sights in Big Bend, also ran dry for the first time in at least 15 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“If the river were a heart, it would be flatlining,” said Associate Professor Samuel Sandoval-Solis from the University of California, Davis, who studies water management.

For the West Texan river guides, it is simply another precarious reality of life in the Chihuahuan Desert. “In my lifetime, I expect river trips to no longer be feasible,” said Mr Charlie Angell of Angell Expeditions, a tour guide service based in Redford, Texas.

For now, those booking paddling tours on the Rio Grande can expect last-minute switch-ups if they want their boats to actually float.

“When guests book over the phone, we tell them, ‘You’re gonna go where we tell you we’re going,’” said Mr Mike Naccarato, founder of Far West Texas Outfitters, an adventure company based in Presidio, Texas.