OSAKA - It is though I have stepped into a video game. After a madcap rush through the sprawling park grounds of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka (from $86.35 on Klook) to get to its latest attraction Super Nintendo World in time for my pre-booked entry, I am more than a little discombobulated by the sensory overload.

Here, I am surrounded by buildings created in the likeness of those in the Super Mario game of my childhood, such as Princess Peach's castle and Yoshi's house.