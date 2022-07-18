On The Road: Wild, wild Western Australia with the family

KALBARRI AND SHARK BAY, AUSTRALIA - Peering over the precipice, I tune my ear to the sound of birdsong as the jade snake of the Murchison River winds its way through the gorge 100m below.

Kalbarri

I can see red prehistoric rocks and silver-green vegetation below through the steel mesh of the Kalbarri Skywalk, a boomerang-shaped structure that opened in June 2020. The modern rust-and-silver structure, through a clever mix of material and design, is both futuristic and reflective of the surrounding rock formations, which are 400 million years old.

It is a scenic six-hour journey along the Indian Ocean Drive to Kalbarri, a fishing town at the mouth of the Murchison River 600km north of Perth.

This is a haven for nature lovers for whom the spectacular scenery and the activities here - abseiling, fishing, hiking, swimming, surfing, snorkelling, camping, canoeing and kayaking - lure them back year after year.

Australians will easily cover the distance in a day, but drivers less accustomed to long stretches or those with young children can break the trip up into two-hour sections.

Fortunately, there is plenty to see along the way. My husband, 18-month-old daughter and I are making our first big road trip as a family.

On the first day of our drive, we stop in Cervantes for lunch at the Lobster Shack, about 200km north of Perth.

The eatery is a must for juicy fresh-off-the-boat Western Australian rock lobster, grilled and served in a basket with melted garlic butter and fries. Its lobster roll and creamy garlic prawns with rice are other blockbuster menu items.