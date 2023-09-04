On the road: Mountain-hopping in northern Thailand

When our Thai friend Jedd Sreshthaputra invited us to ride in Chiang Mai, we immediately jumped at the opportunity. He suggested taking a drive from Bangkok to Chiang Mai before riding to Chiang Rai.To beat the trafﬁc, we set off at 6am from Bangkok and reached Chiang Mai after nine hours.

We picked up the motorbikes at the rental shop the next day and kick-started our riding adventure to Doi Chang – an off-the-beaten-track mountain village in the scenic Mae Suai district, deep inside Chiang Rai province. The name Doi Chang means “Elephant Mountain”.