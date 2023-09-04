On the road: Mountain-hopping in northern Thailand

The writer (left) and her husband (right) with their friend Jedd Sreshthaputra (centre). PHOTOS: JASTER NGUI
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When our Thai friend Jedd Sreshthaputra invited us to ride in Chiang Mai, we immediately jumped at the opportunity. He suggested taking a drive from Bangkok to Chiang Mai before riding to Chiang Rai.To beat the trafﬁc, we set off at 6am from Bangkok and reached Chiang Mai after nine hours.

We picked up the motorbikes at the rental shop the next day and kick-started our riding adventure to Doi Chang – an off-the-beaten-track mountain village in the scenic Mae Suai district, deep inside Chiang Rai province. The name Doi Chang means “Elephant Mountain”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top