On The Road: Lunar landscapes, lobsters and leisurely hours on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

IRELAND – It is a blustery morning until a sliver of sunshine pierces through the thick clouds, which I take as a sign that my road trip is off to a good start.

During an Irish summer, there is no guarantee of warm weather or sunshine, and it is quite possible to experience four seasons in a day.

But on this balmy day in August, the weather is on my side for a drive along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Spanning 2,600km, the Wild Atlantic Way tracks the western coast of Ireland starting from the well-heeled town of Kinsale in County Cork to the fabled Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

While you are bound to see 50 shades of green along the way, the journey also takes you through pristine beaches, ancient natural sites and quaint villages.

It is a drive so epic that travellers often explore only a portion of this coastal route at any one time.

I am lucky to know one part of the Wild Atlantic Way pretty well.

Since moving to Ireland in 2021, I have been spending extended periods near County Sligo, where my Irish in-laws have their beautiful cottage. And I have yet to tire of the windswept beach at Rosses Point or the cool surfing spot of Strandhill.

So when it came to choosing a low-key vacation with my husband and our 11-month-old, I picked another part of the Wild Atlantic Way: County Clare, which boasts the lunar-like landscape of the Burren region and the Cliffs of Moher.