VERONA, Italy – I usually do not use headphones when I am out and about – it can be dangerous if you do not hear oncoming traffic. I also think that, as a traveller, all of one’s senses should be attuned to the sights, smells and sounds of one’s destination.

But there are exceptions. If you are planning to go to Verona or Lake Garda in Italy, curate a Spotify playlist of the great opera singer Maria Callas. Listen to her arias while walking in her footsteps.