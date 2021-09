SINGAPORE - One Sunday evening, around the time the dreaded Monday blues kick in, I find myself amid 19 strangers at Labrador Nature Reserve, shaking vigorously to a rhythmic beat. This is not dance, we have been told. There is no need to make it pretty.

It is a strange thing that happens when the body takes over. Eyes closed, limbs flailing, I give myself over to the movement. Unexpectedly, my mind quietens.