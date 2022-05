OBERAMMERGAU, GERMANY - When a village puts on a play, there is always a bit of excitement in the air. The villagers are usually happy to perform for a full house of friends and families, and be featured in the local press.

But Oberammergau's village play is entirely different. It does not run for just a few nights, but is performed 103 times in five months for a global audience. Miss it and you will have to wait 10 years.