SINGAPORE – Like picnicking under cherry blossoms, walking through vermilion torii gates or catching a glimpse of Mount Fuji’s peak on a clear day, a stay at a ryokan, or traditional inn, is the essence of Japan for travellers.

Between the steaming onsen and exquisite multi-course kaiseki meals, so alluring is the ryokan experience that people around the world repeat visits to Japan’s 50,000 or so inns.