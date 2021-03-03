Now you can go on a cruise to nowhere that costs next to nothing

While we all wait for the world of international travel to open up once again, it is still possible in the meantime to tame your wanderlust.

Enjoy a dose of vitamin sea as you plan a well-deserved getaway and set sail on a cruise to nowhere with Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre. With attractive promotions, all-inclusive dining, activities, and endless entertainment options, a cruise-cation onboard Royal Caribbean International or Dream Cruises is the perfect remedy for travel-starved folks.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off and free entry for kids

Available till June, Dream Cruises’ 3D2N Escapade Cruise starts from as low as $99, while tickets to Royal Caribbean International’s 4D3N Ocean Getaway are going at 50 per cent off. What’s more, kids can sail for free – an unmissable deal for friends, couples, and families!

As an exclusive bonus if you book with Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre, Citi credit cardmembers will receive a free 20-inch, 24-inch or 28-inch New Yorker trolley luggage with a minimum charge of $800, $1,200 or $2,000 respectively on new cruise bookings. You can also enjoy $150 off your next holiday when you apply for a Citi credit card, with a minimum $500 charge.

Ready to start your adventure on the high seas? Here are five things to look forward to.



Experience the delights of South Korea or Thailand without leaving the comfort of your cruise ship. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



1) Cultural and gastronomic delights of Korea and Thailand

Enjoy cultural experiences without leaving the comfort of the ship, thanks to Dream Cruises’ Super Seacations. The “Rhythm of Korea" (till March 30, 2021) and "Amazing Thailand" itineraries (March 31 to May 28, 2021) will each offer guests a jam-packed schedule of activities such as outdoor sports and games, blockbuster movie screenings, Hallyu K-Pop dance classes, Muay Thai training and Instagrammable photo ops. Make time for language and cooking classes, a Thai street market and a delicious spread of the two countries’ best gastronomic offerings as well!



One of the highlights onboard Dream Cruises is a special Michael Jackson-inspired laser display. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



2) Spectacular nighttime displays

Scenic views are typically the highlight of any cruise experience. When the sun goes down, be treated to spectacular nighttime displays onboard Dream Cruises, which include the first-ever fireworks display at sea in Asia and a special Michael Jackson-inspired laser display on selected sailing dates.



Get ready for gravity-defying action at RipCord® by iFLY®. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL



3) Adrenaline-pumping thrills

Indulge your inner thrill-seeker onboard Royal Caribbean International with activities that will set your heart racing. Experience gravity-defying fun at the RipCord® by iFLY®, catch a wave at FlowRider’s surfing simulator or revel in 360-degree views of the surrounding seas in the North Star® observation capsule – winner of the Guinness World Record for the tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship.



Enjoy halal dining onboard Dream Cruises' World Dream. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS WORLDWIDE CRUISE CENTRE



4) Halal dining

Dream Cruises’ World Dream is now Asia-Pacific’s first halal-certified cruise. In addition to halal-friendly facilities onboard, Muslim travellers will be now able to enjoy peace of mind as they tuck into The Lido’s halal buffet, which offers delicious all-day dining options and a 24/7 snack corner.



The Palace Paradise's special perks include 24/7 butler concierge service. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES



5) Exclusive privileges

For a taste of the high life, check into The Palace Paradise: Dream Cruises’ luxury “ship-within-a-ship” concept. Guests can enjoy all-in privileges, which include luxurious in-cabin amenities, priority check-in, 24/7 butler concierge service, set meal entitlements at specialty restaurants, and exclusive evening Happy Hour. What’s more, you can dine exclusively amidst the elegant decor of The Palace Restaurant for the ultimate cruise experience.

To book, call Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre at 6212 9944, WhatsApp 9277 7198, email worldwidecruise@chanbrothers.com.sg or click here.



Rediscover Singapore's many fascinating spots, including Pulau Ubin. PHOTO: CHAN BROTHERS TRAVEL

