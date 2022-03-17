Discover the unexpected: Solve a mystery while on a staycay and sip cocktails in a 'tailor shop'

In the last two years, many people have explored and rediscovered many parts of Singapore. But the truth is, there remains a lot more new things to be excited by. After all, Singapore takes pride in its cultural diversity and creative fervour. Anyone looking to immerse in such a unique plethora of experiences can do so in some of the most surprising ways.
Some of the best ways to enjoy these experiences is to brave the roads less travelled, and ultimately enjoy new perspectives, whether it’s tasting new cuisines and desserts, shopping sustainably or exploring the great outdoors. Here is a tip: While clearing your annual leave, do plan and book ahead to avoid disappointment – and importantly, steer clear away from the crowds for a better experience.
Keep an open mind, and don’t be afraid to rediscover your playful side regardless of age. Besides, the latter makes for happy hearts and minds. So mask up, keep safe and have fun in Singapore responsibly.
All fired up
It’s hard not to agree that Supermama’s range of blue-and-white porcelain homeware and souvenirs is an accurate showcase of Singapore’s uniquely diverse culture. While each would make a fine gift, there’s something about personalising a plate or cup for a loved one or yourself that’s uniquely appealing. You can now do just that at The Supermama Bento Workshop Experience, which is suitable for all ages.
Each session can accommodate up to five guests, which would be perfect for small groups of friends to bond over. There are more than 100 designs, reflecting local foods, flora and fauna, and attractions around Singapore, by several homegrown illustrators to choose from. These quality pieces would make amazing keepsakes, boosted by the memory of coming together with loved ones to make them.
Suitable for: Everyone young and old looking to get crafty
Cost of experience: $60 per plate and $70 per cup
Availability: Daily
Address: 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897
Email: info@supermama.sg
Click here make a purchase.
Sleuth in style
Here’s an opportunity to indulge your inner snoop and treat yourself to some well-deserved pampering at the same time. The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure is a one-of-a-kind interactive playset amid the grand surroundings of the Raffles Hotel Singapore. Suitable for all ages, the play allows guests to participate virtually, but embracing the adventure in real life via an exclusive limited-time staycation package is far more enjoyable.
Guests will begin the adventure at the Courtyard Suite before exploring more of the hotel’s historic grounds and venturing through its illustrious halls to receive clues at various checkpoints. Participants will play detective and investigate the case of a missing Peranakan treasure, the crown jewel of the fictional “Treasures of the Straits” exhibition at the hotel.
What’s more, successful mystery solvers will receive a complimentary gift from Raffles Boutique. Guests can also enjoy 15 per cent off at all Raffles-operated restaurants and bars, Raffles Spa and Raffles Boutique.
Suitable for: Friends, families and loved ones wanting a well-deserved break from work
Cost of staycation: From $950 per night
Availability: Daily until December 23, 2022
Address: 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673
Email: singapore@raffles.com
Click here to book the package.
Crafted flavours
For those with a penchant for sipping new flavours, you will appreciate what the art of resting some of the most loved classic cocktails – such as the Negroni and the Rusty Nail – in custom oak barrels can do to develop their flavour and character. To experience that in Singapore, go on tour in the world’s first in-hotel rickhouse (a tall, rectangular structure for storing and ageing distilled spirits) located at Regent Singapore’s Manhattan cocktail bar.
On this two-hour tour of the home to over 100 American oak barrels used for ageing spirits and bitters, the team will explain the role barrelling plays in the ageing process and how the wood changes the characteristics of the drink.
What’s more, you will get to sample two limited-release barrel-aged cocktails from the rickhouse, as well as enjoy a small tasting of Negronis – solera-aged and the non-aged – from the Manhattan’s Rickhouse Collection of reconstructed classics. To cap off the experience, guests will each receive a 100ml bottle of Boulevardier, a classic cocktail made with the Manhattan’s Maker's Mark Private Select whisky as a memento.
Suitable for: Adults over 18 years old
Cost of experience: $150 per person
Availability: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 5pm to 9pm
Address: Level 2, Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715
Email: growth@pelago.co or manhattan@regentsingapore.com.sg
Click here to book a visit.
Good old fun
More than just a fancy collection of vintage toys and collectables, the MINT Museum of Toys is filled with opportunities to garner a new appreciation for a plethora of our favourite vintage playthings. And who can forget the posters, confectionery tin boxes, advertising signs of yesteryears too?
As such, a complimentary 60-minute guided tour is just the introduction to consider, especially if it’s your first visit. It will help visitors understand the founding of the museum and discover historical and cultural significance of the curated toys as well as instill a sense of nostalgia. There’s also insight into the functionality and design value of toys across different eras.
An interactive and deeper dive into more unique collections can be found via programmes like Unbox, which also serves to support up-and-coming curators and bridge the gap between toys and art. The younger folks, between the ages of four and 12, and their families can consider a series of four Augmented Reality Story-Colouring Books, complete with 3D animations and effects, available simply by downloading the museum’s app (available on the App Store and Google Play).
Suitable for: The young and young at heart in search of nostalgia
Cost of admission: $15 per person
Availability: Tuesdays to Sundays, 9.30am to 6.30pm (last admission is at 5.30pm)
Address: 26 Seah Street, Singapore 188382
Email: info@emint.com
Click here to purchase admission tickets.
Made to measure
There’s more to Singapore’s world-class cocktail scene than meets the eye. And the latest to join its list of must-visits is a speakeasy unlike any other, with an equally catchy moniker.
Located in the heart of the Central Business District, Taylor Adam is a swanky cocktail bar hidden behind what appears to be the facade of a refined tailor’s atelier. The realistic fitting room one enters before being led to a secret entrance is a cheeky collaboration with the established Meiko Tailor located at Pan Pacific Singapore.
The best part is, of course, the well-crafted drinking experience one can look forward to. While its signature cocktails – curated in collaboration with notable mixologist Andrew Pang who also takes the lead at the bar – is inspired by Singapore’s historic connection with the Commonwealth, the evolving menu takes pride in conveying Singapore’s similarly diverse heritage and cosmopolitan culture.
The Prince of Wales cocktail, for example, is named after the fabric the tailors behind the bar’s disguise would use for suits. Then, there is also New York, New York, a modern take on the classic Manhattan drink with a tinge of smokiness from burnt cherry wood chips. While cocktails are the stars of Taylor Adam, it’s a watering hole for everyone as it stocks on-trend low ABV (alcohol by volume) and non-alcoholic drinks as well as a selection of unique bar bites – perfect for the mid-week catch-up session with friends.
Suitable for: Adults over 18 years old looking for novel cocktails
Availability: Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm to 10.30pm
Address: Taylor Adam, 1 Raffles Place #01-03, Singapore 048616
Email: info@tayloradamsg.com
Click here to book a visit.
Game on
Who would have thought you can discover and rediscover Singapore’s most well-known cultural precincts and neighbourhoods through an interactive game and tour? But Monster Day Tours’ Puzzle Hunt series, which is suitable to be played in a pair or as a family of five, certainly mixes the immersive allure of an outdoor escape and the perks of a role-playing game. This way, the choices you make during the journey will affect your experience.
There are currently three puzzle hunts: Ransack @ Fort Canning; Ransack @ Chinatown; and Ransack @ Little India, for you to choose from. Each game allows you to go on an adventure while better understanding the neighbourhood and soaking in its culture and heritage. With the Ransack @ Fort Canning puzzle hunt, participants take on the role of a soldier and hunt for clues.
The Ransack @ Chinatown experience, on the other hand, is where you play “an advisor to help the Toast King unlock his treasure”, which you will do by scouring the streets for clues. With Ransack @ Little India, you will play a code breaker helping the lead archaeologist unlock the treasure chest. Because this is a walking tour, do remember to dress appropriately and wear comfortable shoes.
Suitable for: People of all ages who love discovering new neighbourhoods
Cost of game: $30 per person
Availability: Weekends (private sessions can be conducted daily)
Email: info@monsterdaytours.com
Click here to book a themed tour.
Always in season
Besides shopping, there are plenty of other reasons to revisit Orchard Road. For one, appreciating art and design works by homegrown talents.
Organised by Design Orchard – an integrated retail and incubation space that spotlights local designers and their creative works – The Non Season is a multi-disciplinary activation featuring art exhibits, workshops, panel discussions, live performances and heritage tours.
Inspired by how the seasonal fashion calendar does not necessarily apply to Singapore’s fashion brands, the activities invite visitors to reimagine existing structures which define our everyday lives. The choice of venue also bears significance as it pays homage to the popular shopping belt by celebrating its rich history, communities and subcultures that have formed alongside urban planning.
For something spontaneous and interactive, Dragged and Drawn, a series of evening sessions, invites participants to draw a model dressed in looks created by homegrown fashion luminaries. The sessions on March 17 and April 7, 2022 are hosted by local drag queen Becca D’Bus and will feature headpieces by Singapore-based designer and fashion educator Dinu Bodiciu, with garments by two of his students. Drawing materials will be provided for.
Suitable for: Everyone with a passion for art, design and fashion
Cost of Dragged and Drawn session: Free, with $10 refundable deposit
Availability of showcase: Until April 10, 2022
Address: 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238855
Email: designorchard@taff.org.sg
Click here for details.
Prices, rates and packages are accurate as of date of publication on March 17, 2022. All the photos were taken in accordance with safe management measures.
