Discover the unexpected: Solve a mystery while on a staycay and sip cocktails in a 'tailor shop'

In the last two years, many people have explored and rediscovered many parts of Singapore. But the truth is, there remains a lot more new things to be excited by. After all, Singapore takes pride in its cultural diversity and creative fervour. Anyone looking to immerse in such a unique plethora of experiences can do so in some of the most surprising ways.

Some of the best ways to enjoy these experiences is to brave the roads less travelled, and ultimately enjoy new perspectives, whether it’s tasting new cuisines and desserts, shopping sustainably or exploring the great outdoors. Here is a tip: While clearing your annual leave, do plan and book ahead to avoid disappointment – and importantly, steer clear away from the crowds for a better experience.

Keep an open mind, and don’t be afraid to rediscover your playful side regardless of age. Besides, the latter makes for happy hearts and minds. So mask up, keep safe and have fun in Singapore responsibly.