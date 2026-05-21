Ms Weng Enqi and her husband Mr Wayne Chan’s Northern Territory adventure hints at what lies beyond – a journey that moves between rugged wilderness, vibrant markets and surprising food scenes

Ms Weng Enqi and her husband, Mr Wayne Chan, at Kakadu National Park (left) and Cahills Crossing (right).

There is something almost otherworldly about Australia’s Northern Territory, where vast floodplains, ancient escarpments and rust-red earth stretch for kilometres without interruption, and time itself seems to slow.

That feeling is perhaps strongest in Kakadu National Park , a landscape so immense and ecologically rich that it has been recognised by UNESCO for both its natural and cultural significance. Described as a “living cultural landscape”, it offers a rare window into one of the world’s oldest continuing civilisations, the Aboriginal people.

Scattered across the park are some of the world’s most significant rock art sites, with paintings believed to date back as far as 20,000 years. More than ancient artworks, they form an enduring record of Aboriginal life over thousands of years, reflecting the deep spiritual connection the local Bininj/Mungguy people share with the land.

“I found the Indigenous rock art astounding,” says Ms Weng Enqi, who travelled to the Northern Territory with her husband, Mr Wayne Chan, last October. “It’s hard to believe we were looking at something created tens of thousands of years ago by the Aboriginal people, and their work is still intact for us to see and appreciate.”

At Kakadu National Park, Ms Weng stood before some of the world’s oldest rock art, with paintings believed to date back 20,000 years. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MS WENG ENQI

But it was another moment, at Cahills Crossing, that made the Northern Territory feel almost mythical.

Situated at the edge of Kakadu and Arnhem Land, Cahills Crossing was once a meeting place for Aboriginal groups, and is today a famous site for crocodile-spotting. These powerful reptiles gather here to feed on mullet and barramundi brought in by the current, and can be observed from four-wheel drive, three viewing platforms and a picnic area.

“Watching people drive in and out made us feel like we were peeping into a magical land beyond,” adds Ms Weng.

Where the Top End comes alive

The Northern Territory is not just about its ancient landscapes. Darwin has its own character, shaped by its proximity to Asia and a cultural energy that feels distinct from anywhere else in Australia.

As the sun dips into the Timor Sea, Mindil Beach Sunset Market comes alive with bustling market stalls featuring Aboriginal art, handcrafted jewellery and more. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA

Nowhere is this more evident than at Mindil Beach Sunset Market . As its name implies, the fun starts when the sun sets into the Timor Sea. You will find Aboriginal art, handcrafted jewellery and unique mementos as you browse the stalls – and equally captivating are the food offerings. Everything is scrumptious, from the souvlaki to the satay.

Don’t leave without trying a familiar comfort food, laksa, a dish so beloved that Darwin has earned a reputation as Australia’s laksa capital. The city’s close proximity to Asia has helped shape a dining scene that feels especially vibrant and diverse, and immediately familiar to Singaporean visitors.

But Darwin is just the starting point. A journey down through the Red Centre to South Australia reveals the country in striking layers, from rugged ancient landscapes to ochre desert hearts and, eventually, the softer coastlines of South Australia.

Into the Red Centre

Hidden down a laneway off Todd Mall, Page 27 Cafe brings Melbourne-style cafe culture to the outback. PHOTO: PAGE 27 CAFE/FACEBOOK

As the landscape shifts from lush floodplains to rust-red earth, Alice Springs announces itself as one of Australia’s most unexpected surprises. Better known as the gateway to the Red Centre, the remote town also harbours a quietly strong cafe culture. Down a laneway off Todd Mall, Page 27 Cafe serves up strong coffee, excellent brunches and fluffy banana bread that take you right back to Melbourne, in one of Australia’s Outback towns.

Further into the desert, Kings Canyon Resort sits against a backdrop of red earth just a few kilometres from Watarrka National Park. Aptly described as an oasis, it offers a wide range of accommodation, including resort rooms, camping sites and glamping tents, alongside dining, leisure facilities and guided tours. Everything to help you settle into the rhythm of the Red Centre.

From here, the road leads to Australia’s most iconic and magical landmark.

Uluru after dark

As night falls over Uluru, Field of Light Uluru illuminates the desert with 50,000 glowing glass spheres spread across the landscape. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA

When you reach Uluru , make sure you stay until the sun sets on this magnificent monolith. That’s when the Field of Light Uluru shines, bringing the desert nightscape into glowing life with dancing spindles of light. This breathtaking art installation, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, consists of 50,000 glass stems spread out over the equivalent of seven football fields.

Another way to enjoy Uluru after dark is to book the Wintjiri Wiru experience , where a gourmet picnic-style dinner unfolds alongside a drone and laser light show – an evening that feels both ancient and spellbinding.

Heading south from the Northern Territory towards Adelaide, the landscape shifts dramatically. The desert gives way to rugged coastlines and cooler climate, revealing a completely different side of Australia.

South Australia’s wild coast

At Coffin Bay National Park , located west of Adelaide, rugged coastline and turquoise waters set the scene for one of Australia’s most celebrated seafood regions. Visitors can kayak, fish, scuba dive or windsurf, but many come for the oysters that have made the area internationally renowned. Farm tours offer the chance to wade into the water, learn the art of shucking and savour freshly harvested Pacific oysters paired with crisp South Australian wines.

Learn to shuck freshly harvested Pacific oysters before pairing them with crisp South Australian white wine at Coffin Bay National Park. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA

Further southeast, Kangaroo Island is often likened to walking in a zoo without fences. It is one of the best places in Australia to see kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, echidnas, seals and birdlife in the wild. Its island setting has protected the last genetically pure strain of Ligurian bees, so be sure to bring home some of the region’s prized honey.

Inland, South Australia reveals yet another side of itself, moving between expansive landscapes, world-class wine and night skies that rank among the clearest in the Southern Hemisphere.

Few places capture this sense of wonder better than River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve , the country’s first accredited Dark Sky Reserve, just 90 minutes from Adelaide. Spanning 3,200 sq km, it offers some of the darkest skies and clearest conditions on earth. Shooting stars, constellations and the Milky Way reveal themselves in extraordinary detail – no fancy equipment needed, just a pair of binoculars and a willingness to look up.

Where wildlife meets wine country

At Monarto Safari Resort, wildlife encounters continue beyond the safari tour, with sweeping views across open grasslands from the lodge itself. PHOTO: MONARTO SAFARI RESORT/FACEBOOK

At Monarto Safari Resort , the African savannah comes to Australia. A sleek bush lodge set within Monarto Safari Park, Australia’s largest open-air zoo, it offers spacious rooms and elevated decks looking out onto sweeping grasslands, where guided safari tours take guests past roaming antelope, giraffes, rhinos, lions and cheetahs.

“You open your balcony and there’s a giraffe slowly striding past your window. That’s the type of immersive experience Monarto Safari offers,” says Ms Denise Teo, 28, a content creator. “Their safari tours take you deep into the park where it’s open plains as far as you can see – hippos, zebras, cheetahs roaming freely right in front of you.

Rising above the vineyards of McLaren Vale, the Rubik’s Cube-inspired d’Arenberg Cube Restaurant pairs striking architecture with estate wines and a playful degustation menu. PHOTOS: D’ARENBERG CUBE RESTAURANT

For a different kind of indulgence, book a table at The d’Arenberg Cube . Set within a vineyard in McLaren Vale, its surreal architecture calls to mind a supersized Rubik’s Cube conceived to represent the puzzle of winemaking. The seasonal degustation menu is a happy match in terms of bold creativity and unparalleled flavour – think grapes filled with foie gras, fried chicken pressed between wafers, and wagyu on skewers.

“Adelaide is a gorgeous city that lets you breathe,” recalls Ms Teo of her recent trip. “My heart, mind and belly were filled generously. It was the kind of reset I didn’t know I needed.”

Plan your itinerary for Australia today and make more magical memories.

In partnership with Tourism Australia