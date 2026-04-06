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Cruises to nowhere draw first-time cruisegoers who want to experience a holiday at sea.

SINGAPORE – Cruises to nowhere have existed for decades, drawing crowds with casinos at sea. Vessels depart from and return to the same port without making stops , giving passengers uninterrupted time to enjoy on-board amenities, and gambling, over several nights.

These cruises operate under looser gambling laws in international waters. Singaporeans, for instance, can enter on-board casinos without paying a levy, which costs $150 a person for 24 hours in Singapore’s two casinos. Such ships tend to have minimal frills, fewer dining options and limited entertainment.

Cruises to nowhere evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic, nudged along by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). In October 2020, STB promoted such sailings to invigorate the tourism industry amid global border shutdowns due to the pandemic.

In Singapore, such cruises to nowhere began in November 2020 with the now-defunct Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream, and then on Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) Quantum of the Seas in December 2020.

Ships operated at up to 50 per cent capacity, were open only to Singapore residents, and adhered to rigorous safety protocols including pre-departure Covid-19 testing, enhanced sanitation and detailed Covid-19 emergency response plans.

What began as a stopgap measure has become a distinct industry segment that continues to draw passengers.

“Over time, the sailing concept has evolved beyond being just a temporary workaround,” says Ms Tan Jie Ni, senior marketing communications executive at tour agency Chan Brothers Travel.

“Cruise operators have enhanced on-board programming, entertainment, dining concepts and themed experiences so the ship itself becomes a key part of the holiday experience.”

Besides RCI and Dream Cruises, cruise company World Cruises – a Singapore-based company with one ship that launched departures from Singapore in December 2025 – also offers such itineraries departing from Singapore.

All three cruise lines declined to be interviewed for this story.

The ship is the trip

Cruise lines today have upgraded their offerings with modern technology and improved shipbuilding capabilities to offer novel and thrilling attractions.

For instance, RCI’s newest Star of the Seas cruise ship, launched in August 2025, features the largest waterpark at sea with six water slides, a rock-climbing wall and a theatre anchored by a roughly 17m-tall waterfall. Meanwhile, Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream has a night club, high-elements rope course and 35m-long zipline.

Disney Adventure – Asia’s first Disney cruise – operates only cruises to nowhere. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

In March, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) debuted the Disney Adventure – Asia’s first Disney cruise – in Singapore. It departs from Marina Bay Cruise Centre and sails three to four nights in the South China Sea with no ports of call.

Passengers can expect Disney character meet-and-greets, live shows and amenities like spas, fitness centres and swimming pools. The ship also houses the longest roller coaster at sea, running on a 250m track.

Singaporean Xue Zhen Nara, 32, went on a two-night weekend cruise to nowhere in August 2025 on the Genting Dream to get a taste of cruising life.

Singaporean Xue Zhen Nara on the Genting Dream in August 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF XUE ZHEN NARA

The ship was around three-quarters full, said crew members she spoke to. While many passengers seemed eager to hit the casino, others preferred activities such as rock-climbing and lounging by the pool, she says.

She shared a room with a friend and they paid about $600 each for the trip. A similar two-night sailing on RCI’s Navigator of the Seas ship in November starts at around $330 a person for its entry-level room category with no windows.

“We had both never taken a cruise , so we were curious to try it and understand why people go on cruise trips. For the price we paid, our meals, entertainment and activities were covered, which seemed reasonable,” says Ms Nara, an information technology project manager.

“The mindset of passengers on a cruise to nowhere is similar to that of travellers who head to a beach resort for the weekend to simply get away, without commuting among sights. The focus is on relaxing and enjoying the on-board experience,” says Chan Brothers’ Ms Tan.

She adds that some travellers prefer cruises to nowhere because they want a more predictable holiday without the pressure of planning shore excursions or waking up early to visit a port.

“A cruise to nowhere removes this planning element entirely, allowing guests to slow down and fully enjoy the ship’s facilities, entertainment and dining,” she says.

Although Ms Nara enjoyed her time on board, she is unlikely to book another cruise to nowhere.

“I feel like for that price, I can get a cheap flight to explore a nearby destination and go shopping or do other activities. I might consider going on a cruise that has stops overseas next time,” she says.

The business of staying afloat

Globally, 42 million passengers are forecast to cruise in 2028 – a roughly 20 per cent increase from 34.6 million in 2024, according to the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) State of the Cruise Industry Report 2025.

CLIA also found that 82 per cent of cruisers intend to book a repeat trip. Affordable , short-haul sailings with no ports of call allow cruise lines to lower the barrier to entry while building long-term loyalty.

Singapore is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the cruise industry. The Asian cruise market grew 13 per cent between 2023 and 2024, following a 195 per cent post-Covid-19 rebound between 2022 and 2023, according to CLIA.

Locally, the industry recorded 375 ship calls and more than two million passenger throughput in 2025, reinforcing the nation’s status as a regional cruise hub and gateway to South-east Asia.

Despite the accessible price point, cruises to nowhere have the potential to bring in additional revenue. While fares usually cover meals, entertainment and activities, higher-margin items – such as alcohol, speciality dining and retail purchases – come at extra cost.

Mr Ryo Ijichi, director at French luxury cruise line Ponant for Japan and South Korea, notes that having passengers on board for extended periods can significantly boost their spending.

Smaller ships may have less expansive amenities, but tend to offer more destination-focused activities like land tours and workshops. PHOTO: PONANT

“For smaller ships like ours, our on-board revenue is less than 3 per cent (of the total revenue). For bigger cruises, their on-board revenue is likely around 20 to 40 per cent, ” he says.

Ponant’s Le Jacques Cartier expedition yacht, which will sail Japan’s coast in March and April 2027 for sakura season with stops in coastal cities like Toba and Shingu, can take up to 184 passengers – a fraction of the thousands that mass cruise liners can carry.

Mr Ijichi adds: “Their major business model is to bring people on board and encourage them to spend. It could be in casinos, theatres, restaurants or all the amenities that come with a fee because that’s how they generate revenue .”

There are also operational advantages. Skipping port calls reduces costs tied to docking fees and customs processes, all of which can erode margins.

Charting a new course

Cruising has long been associated with baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 – a legacy of its reputation as a retiree-friendly holiday. But that perception is changing.

Today, Gen Zs born between 1997 and 2012 and millennials born between 1981 and 1996 are driving demand in the sector, according to CLIA. Accordingly, cruise lines are rethinking both product and positioning.

For instance, World Cruises offers a one-night sailing, marketed as a “staycation at sea”, from $83 a person. However, it has temporarily suspended upcoming sailings due to operational reasons. In February, a fire broke out on World Cruises ship World Legacy, killing one crew member.

RCI promotes a “work from ship” concept, pitching its sailings as an opportunity to enhance travellers’ flexible, remote-working arrangements. High-speed Wi-Fi, on-board dining options and amenities, as well as the novelty of waking up to a new port, are framed as upgrades to the work-from-home routine – an attempt to recast the cruise as both office and escape.

A five-night RCI “work from ship” cruise to Penang, Phuket and Langkawi starts at $752 a person, and a three-night Penang cruise starts at $337 a person.

“It’s true that cruises were once predominantly marketed to retirees, but the industry can’t rely on that market alone to survive. So, we do things like invest in high-speed Wi-Fi for our vessels, or shorter itineraries, so we can widen our market and appeal to the younger generation,” says Mr Ijichi.

“We have to keep answering the industrywide question of how to bring in younger generations of cruisegoers .”