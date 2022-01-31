New owner transforming Dynasty Travel into travel tech company, planning luxe experiences

SINGAPORE - Dynasty Travel, a brand-name agency established in 1978, is transforming into a travel technology company for the post-pandemic landscape.

It was acquired late last year in an eight-figure deal by Travel Curators, a Singapore-headquartered travel technology company that began as a mobile app targeted at affluent travellers seeking bespoke travel services in Japan.

The global pandemic is an opportune moment to digitalise Dynasty Travel, after its 100 per cent acquisition from JTB Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of Japan's largest travel company JTB Corporation, said Mr Teo Tianyi, founder of Travel Curators.

"With leisure and business travel severely disrupted by the ongoing pandemic, we see a unique opportunity to lead the digitalisation of the travel agency industry, and provide greater value-added services for global clients seeking safe and hassle-free ways to explore and learn more about our planet," said the Singaporean private equity investor, who was based in Tokyo for a decade.

The niche experiences in Japan crafted by Travel Curators include hunting ezo-bafun sea urchins with local fishermen on Rishiri Island in Hokkaido, while learning about how climate change is affecting the population of these ocean delicacies.

Travellers can also harvest organic mazuma wasabi with an artisanal grower who picks off pests by hand daily.

Travel Curators, a start-up founded in 2016, works closely with local communities in Japan and other countries to design one-of-a-kind experiences that also create a positive impact on the people, economy and environment of each place.

Playing a role to preserve culture, for instance, it has produced short films on best-in-class Japanese artisans, many of whom are retiring without successors. These include a Noh mask carver in Kyoto and an incense maker in Osaka.

Though it has stayed low profile, its refreshing approach to bespoke travel and efforts to give back have been highlighted by international media, including National Geographic and Esquire.

Bloomberg reported in 2018 that it has "an impressive Rolodex with the country's elite, facilitating everything from brown bear safaris in Hokkaido to private dinners with the cast of a live-action manga movie".