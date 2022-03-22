New highs in Australia

Like us, our wine glasses are tethered. I sip a non-alcoholic pineapple-citrus blend topped with a pomegranate swirl.

"The world is opening up and people want new experiences," says Mr Peter Schefe, our rooftop guide.

During the pandemic, everything stopped for a season in New South Wales, the most populous state. Even state borders closed.

The Scenic World team - passionate about the environment and having fun - had time for reinvention. Its new ride encapsulates this spirit. "It sells itself," Mr Schefe reckons.

Elsewhere in the Blue Mountains, a 90-minute drive from Sydney in our driver-guide Michael Gan's van, photojournalist Gin Tay and I seek lookout points for perfect shots.

The mountains really look bluish to us. Oil droplets emitted by the vast eucalyptus forests combine with dust and water vapour, creating an illusion of blue haze.

Echo Point, near Katoomba town, is an ideal corner to view the Three Sisters pinnacles. Alternative Aboriginal legends surround this dramatic rock formation. The popular version is a sad romance - three young women fell in forbidden love with men from another tribe and were turned into a trio of peaks.

Lincoln's Rock, near another mountain town Wentworth Falls, also mesmerises. For the 'Gram, people sit on a rock ledge that appears to be the edge of a cliff, though it is safer than it looks.

Sitting on the rim and gazing at the wilderness, I imagine that the open frontiers here silently echo our new freedom to travel this year. Australia, the world's only continent-country, does that to you.

2 CENTRAL COAST: IN-WATER OYSTER FEAST AND STORIES

We move from the mountains to the coast, where we savour oysters at an in-water table.

Wearing waders that look like hip-high boots crossed with workman overalls, I follow third-generation oyster farmer Sheridan Beaumont onto a tiny jetty and we step into the sea.

I am perfectly dry in my waders when I stand at the table and start my oyster-shucking lesson. Twist the tip of a small shucking knife into the bivalve, wiggle and separate the hinge between the shells.

Make sure the oyster's curved side holding its natural briny liquor is cupped in your hand, so none of it drips away.

As I speed-write these steps, I remember my glacial pace of shucking. Thankfully, Ms Beaumont and her mate are pros and soon there is a luscious mound of Sydney Rock Oysters, which I dip into elderflower-laced vinaigrette - her family recipe.

She describes the flavour: "Creamy and metallic with an ocean liquor." This novice agrees and we clink wine glasses.

I also learn that the Hawkesbury River, which runs from the base of the Blue Mountains to the sea, is so big that oysters farmed in each zone are uniquely flavoured, much like how terroir shapes the taste of wine grapes.

Indeed, she compares sweet-salty oysters cultivated in brinier water to a subtle Merlot. Oysters grown in sea-grass terrain may have vegetal, earthy nuances that remind her of full-flavoured Shiraz.

This Immerse Yourself package costs A$195 (S$196) a person and includes a boat ride to the oyster leases for a guided tour.

A variation, the Oyster Elegance experience, costs $295 a person and the highlight is a champagne seafood lunch. She adds the lunch to our itinerary - grilled barramundi paired with spinach-walnut-feta salad, more oysters and a bottle of bubbly.

On our private beach that hugs a sheltered bay - the ocean in front of us and the bush behind - we have fleeting moments to relish our idyllic white-tablecloth lunch.

A storm is brewing and we must return to shore. On the rollicking boat ride back, Ms Beaumont spies her father heading out to move oyster trays out of harm's way.

"It's dangerous," she worries. Daughterly love prompts her to jump ship and join him.

As she exits, I think about how wild and magnificent Australia is, and how the young woman has persevered through many vagaries of farming.

For more than 15 years, Ms Beaumont, a mother of four and a chiropractor who is studying to be a medical doctor, has grown and supplied oysters to the Sydney Fish Market. The city is a breezy 45-minute drive away.

More recently, to diversify, she started Sydney Oyster Farm Tours (www.sydneyoystertours.com) at Mooney Mooney on the Hawkesbury River.

Encountering people and places that inspire and endear is a significant joy of travel. That day - and our return to Australia as the pandemic endgame hopefully speeds up - is all of that.

Australia is always new. Go to str.sg/aus22

3 SYDNEY: INDOOR ZOO, VIVID CITY

Australia abounds in nature's gifts - from beaches to wildlife - even in cities like Sydney.

We plan to take a coastal walk and cap it with lunch at the beachside-chic North Bondi Fish restaurant. But rain is forecast for Sydney.

From experience, the best plans can unspool in a flash. So we have pre-planned rainy-day options and decide on an intimate indoor zoo that displays Australia's Big Five: the koala, kangaroo, crocodile, wombat and platypus.

At Wild Life Sydney Zoo (www.wildlifesydney.com.au), a huge part of the appeal lies in how the keepers chat with visitors and convey the wonders of wildlife.

As we reach the koala enclosures, seven pairs of unblinking eyes follow us. These furballs are like curious toddlers - wide-eyed with strangers, food snatchers, ever ready for bedtime.

Koalas may sleep 20 hours a day, but we catch them at their playful best. Head keeper Marina Betrus says her koalas have distinct personalities. "Scarlet is the boss. She pushes other koalas out of the way to eat or sleep."

On cue, high-energy Scarlet turfs another koala off her tree perch.

The bears have a choice of 10 to 15 eucalyptus species for meals, instead of five or so in the wild. "They have room service every day," Ms Betrus quips.

A 4m saltwater crocodile fascinates me. Rocky's favourite dish is "very expensive barramundi". Chicken is too fat for him.

He loves the massage from an underwater pipe in his habitat where the water is a tropical 30 deg C.

Crocs are intelligent, Ms Betrus says. "They can navigate back to their territory when they are rehomed." One croc took nine months to do that, navigating by the stars to get home to the Northern Territory from Queensland.