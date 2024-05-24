Neon-lit markets, Segway safari and shopping galore: Explore Brisbane beyond the Gold Coast

It has been 20 years since Kiss92 radio host Angel Teo last visited Brisbane, Australia. Her recent visit in April gave her the opportunity to experience Queensland's capital city in an entirely new light.

“My first thoughts of Brisbane this time round was that it’s a very walkable city, which reminded me of Singapore. Everything is close by and there are lots of things you can do besides visiting Surfer’s Paradise and the Gold Coast,” says Angel.

“It’s definitely a very underrated destination and the weather is perfect.”

Angel wasn't alone on this sunny adventure. Together with her morning radio show co-hosts Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo, the crew embarked on nine glorious days of live broadcasting across the city and surrounds, giving listeners in Singapore a taste of life in Queensland.