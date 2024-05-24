Neon-lit markets, Segway safari and shopping galore: Explore Brisbane beyond the Gold Coast

It has been 20 years since Kiss92 radio host Angel Teo last visited Brisbane, Australia. Her recent visit in April gave her the opportunity to experience Queensland's capital city in an entirely new light.
“My first thoughts of Brisbane this time round was that it’s a very walkable city, which reminded me of Singapore. Everything is close by and there are lots of things you can do besides visiting Surfer’s Paradise and the Gold Coast,” says Angel.
“It’s definitely a very underrated destination and the weather is perfect.”
Angel wasn't alone on this sunny adventure. Together with her morning radio show co-hosts Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo, the crew embarked on nine glorious days of live broadcasting across the city and surrounds, giving listeners in Singapore a taste of life in Queensland.
The crew kicked off their trip at Eat Street Northshore, a neon-lit nighttime foodie playground, open from Fridays to Sundays. With 180 shipping containers featuring over 70 global gastro stalls to give diners a smorgasbord of international flavours, this hotspot also hosts live music and a bevy of shops selling crafts, vinyls and even pet supplies.
“We took the CityCat there from the city. It is a river taxi, which is their mode of transport down the river,” shares Angel, “But you can also drive, which we did when coming back. It was about a 15-minute cab ride for us.”
Glenn couldn’t stop himself gravitating toward Shack All Oyster Bar, where he sampled an array of fresh oysters sourced from across Australia. He tasted the creamy and salty Tasmanian oysters; the bold and briny Coffin Bay oysters; and the sweet and tangy river rock stars with a serious umami punch.
Meanwhile, Angel indulged her sweet tooth with The Doughnut Bar's bite-sized cinnamon-dusted doughnut “fries”, which can also be paired with soft serve ice cream.
Daphne, who loves seafood, tucked into the seared tentacle skewers, grilled baby octopus salad, and crispy soft shell crab burgers at Little Octopus. The night ended with the deejay-musician channelling her inner Gloria Gaynor, belting “I Will Survive” on stage with a live band.
Brisbane city highlights: Craft beer, modern-Aussie menus and local designers
The culinary adventures continued for the Kiss92 crew, with a visit to Felons Brewing Co.
“What people go there for is the whole vibe and the beers they craft in the restaurant itself. It’s such a huge space and the food compliments the beer they have,” says Angel.
Behind the bar, each beer tank holds a massive 2,500 litres, totalling an impressive 10,000 litres of beer. The refreshing crisp lager is a crowd favourite, while the Galaxy Haze offers a burst of citrus, passionfruit, and pineapple notes.
Glenn’s top pick was the Australian pale ale crafted with locally sourced malts from New South Wales, featuring flavours of pineapple and a rich, juicy malt base with a firm finish. “I liked the aftertaste, it left a subtle bitterness with fruity notes on my tongue and was extremely satisfying,” says Glenn. The crew enjoyed these brews paired with a savoury mushroom vegetarian pizza and other bar bites.
Next up was another feasting session at Harvey's Bar & Bistro on buzzy James Street. Here, the deejays were treated to an array of modern Australian delights. The menu included the signature chicken salad, and Glenn's personal favourite, the scallop Risotto.
“I joked with Chef and owner of the restaurant PJ McMillan that he should come up with a very spicy version of it and call it a Glennsotto! But frankly all the dishes there are super yums. Harvey’s is a must try for anyone visiting the area,” says Glenn.
Angel savoured the roasted pumpkin paired with avocado, couscous, and kale, while Daphne enjoyed the pan-fried barramundi fish, which she says “was absolutely amazing”.
James Street isn't just about gourmet fare; it's also a bustling shopping hub. Here, Angel teamed up with stylists from Spree, a personal shopping service, who introduced her to local designers such as women's fashion label Aje and Dinosaur Designs, known for their unique jewellery and homeware crafted from resin by-products.
“What I liked about James Street is that it showcases only Australian-made and Australian-owned brands,” said Angel. “I discovered quite a few brands, including Gail Sorronda, who has been recognised by Karl Lagerfeld and Dolce and Gabbana for her darkly romantic gowns, Victorian-style blouses and gothic-inspired clothes.”
Shoppers can discover jewellery label Natasha Schweitzer, a regular at New York and Paris fashion weeks, alongside Wheel & Barrow’s selection of glassware, crockery, and cooking equipment.
While Angel was refreshing her wardrobe, Glenn and Daphne explored the vinous side of James Street at City Wineries. This unique spot offers wine tastings poured straight from the barrel. The DJs sampled several vintages, including a 2023 Barossa Valley Shiraz from a new French oak barrel.
“I don’t know if it was because it came straight from the barrel, but the body of the Shiraz was incredible,” Daphne recalls.
Outdoor activities in Queensland: Segway safari, wild dolphin feeding and roller coaster rides
No Aussie trip is truly complete without embracing the great outdoors and heart-pumping adventures – and the Kiss92 crew went all out at Tangalooma on Moreton Island.
Just a 75-minute ferry ride from Brisbane, Moreton Island stands as the world's third-largest sand island, bustling with thrilling activities.
“I got to tick off three bucket list items in one day, which are the ATV and helicopter rides and feeding the wild dolphins,” says Angel who recommends staying over at this island for a couple of days to truly maximise its offerings.
More thrilling activities awaited at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat, nestled within the lush World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park. Built in 1911, this nature lover's paradise delivered with the trio taking Segway safaris through the park, treetop walks, and for Angel, a rejuvenating 60-minute deep tissue massage.
“It was with views of the mountains and the rainforest and the heated infinity pool. It was very relaxing,” she says.
Daphne's highlight was the picnic at O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyards. After grabbing a $25 AUD ($22 SGD) wine tasting set comprising five drink samples, plus a gourmet picnic basket, the trio planted themselves creekside to savour sips and the snacks.
“I adore picnics, which I rarely get to do in Singapore. Enjoying a meal with Glenn and Angel, watching alpacas and cows graze, and listening to the creek was simply wonderful,” said Daphne.
The deejays’ trip concluded on a high note with a twilight climb on the Story Bridge, offering spectacular views of the city. “The climb was fun and easy and the view from the top was great,” adds Glenn.
Then it was off to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast for more thrill seeking. “What we realised about Dreamworld the moment we stepped in was what was beyond the amusement side of it,” says Angel.
Home to 42 rides, including the Giant Drop, Australia’s tallest free drop at 119m, which Daphne attempted with finesse, Dreamworld also has a waterpark and immersive experiences.
However, what caught the deejays’ eyes was the wildlife sanctuary that had a variety of animals including koalas, crocodiles, tigers and kangaroos.
Glenn particularly enjoyed watching the Sumatran Tiger show. “These tigers were climbing really high poles and it was a full-on show, one of the biggest attractions at Dreamworld,” he says.
Reflecting on their nine-day trip Down Under, Glenn adds, “I think I’ve fallen in love with Brisbane. We had an absolutely great time, and I’ve really had some wonderful experiences here.”