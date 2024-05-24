BRANDED CONTENT

Neon-lit markets, Segway safari and shopping galore: Explore Brisbane beyond the Gold Coast

Best known for its beaches, wine culture and outdoor experiences, Queensland also has plenty of urban gems waiting to be discovered as Kiss92 deejays recently found out

Kiss92 deejays Angel Teo, Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo at Eat Street Northshore and on a segway safari in Queensland, Australia
From city exploration to scenic relaxation, Kiss92 deejays Angel Teo, Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo had a blast during their nine-day trip to Brisbane, Australia. PHOTOS: EAT STREET NORTHSHORE/FACEBOOK AND SPH MEDIA
May 24, 2024, 04:00 AM
May 24, 2024

It has been 20 years since Kiss92 radio host Angel Teo last visited Brisbane, Australia. Her recent visit in April gave her the opportunity to experience Queensland's capital city in an entirely new light.

“My first thoughts of Brisbane this time round was that it’s a very walkable city, which reminded me of Singapore. Everything is close by and there are lots of things you can do besides visiting Surfer’s Paradise and the Gold Coast,” says Angel.

“It’s definitely a very underrated destination and the weather is perfect.”

Angel wasn't alone on this sunny adventure. Together with her morning radio show co-hosts Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo, the crew embarked on nine glorious days of live broadcasting across the city and surrounds, giving listeners in Singapore a taste of life in Queensland.

live band playing at eat street northshore in brisbane australia
Eat Street Northshore is the perfect weekend spot with its neon-lit decor, 70 gastro stalls and live performances. EAT STREET NORTHSHORE/FACEBOOK

The crew kicked off their trip at Eat Street Northshore, a neon-lit nighttime foodie playground, open from Fridays to Sundays. With 180 shipping containers featuring over 70 global gastro stalls to give diners a smorgasbord of international flavours, this hotspot also hosts live music and a bevy of shops selling crafts, vinyls and even pet supplies.

“We took the CityCat there from the city. It is a river taxi, which is their mode of transport down the river,” shares Angel, “But you can also drive, which we did when coming back. It was about a 15-minute cab ride for us.”

Glenn couldn’t stop himself gravitating toward Shack All Oyster Bar, where he sampled an array of fresh oysters sourced from across Australia. He tasted the creamy and salty Tasmanian oysters; the bold and briny Coffin Bay oysters; and the sweet and tangy river rock stars with a serious umami punch.

Meanwhile, Angel indulged her sweet tooth with The Doughnut Bar's bite-sized cinnamon-dusted doughnut “fries”, which can also be paired with soft serve ice cream.

Daphne, who loves seafood, tucked into the seared tentacle skewers, grilled baby octopus salad, and crispy soft shell crab burgers at Little Octopus. The night ended with the deejay-musician channelling her inner Gloria Gaynor, belting “I Will Survive” on stage with a live band.

Brisbane city highlights: Craft beer, modern-Aussie menus and local designers

Kiss92 radio hosts Glenn Ong, Angel Teo and Daphne Khoo eating and drinking craft beer at felons brewing co brisbane australia
Felons Brewing Co serves refreshing in-house craft beers with tasty bites. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The culinary adventures continued for the Kiss92 crew, with a visit to Felons Brewing Co.

“What people go there for is the whole vibe and the beers they craft in the restaurant itself. It’s such a huge space and the food compliments the beer they have,” says Angel.

Behind the bar, each beer tank holds a massive 2,500 litres, totalling an impressive 10,000 litres of beer. The refreshing crisp lager is a crowd favourite, while the Galaxy Haze offers a burst of citrus, passionfruit, and pineapple notes.

Glenn’s top pick was the Australian pale ale crafted with locally sourced malts from New South Wales, featuring flavours of pineapple and a rich, juicy malt base with a firm finish. “I liked the aftertaste, it left a subtle bitterness with fruity notes on my tongue and was extremely satisfying,” says Glenn. The crew enjoyed these brews paired with a savoury mushroom vegetarian pizza and other bar bites. 

Customers ordering beer from gigantic beer barrels at felons brewing co in brisbane australia
Each beer tank at Felons Brewing Co holds 2,500 litres of beer. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND

Next up was another feasting session at Harvey's Bar & Bistro on buzzy James Street. Here, the deejays were treated to an array of modern Australian delights. The menu included the signature chicken salad, and Glenn's personal favourite, the scallop Risotto.

“I joked with Chef and owner of the restaurant PJ McMillan that he should come up with a very spicy version of it and call it a Glennsotto! But frankly all the dishes there are super yums. Harvey’s is a must try for anyone visiting the area,” says Glenn.

Harveys bistro and bars signature chicken salad and fish of the day in brisbane ausralia
The signature chicken salad and fish of the day are must-tries at Harvey's Bar & Bistro. PHOTO: HARVEY’S BAR & BISTRO/FACEBOOK

Angel savoured the roasted pumpkin paired with avocado, couscous, and kale, while Daphne enjoyed the pan-fried barramundi fish, which she says  “was absolutely amazing.

James Street isn't just about gourmet fare; it's also a bustling shopping hub. Here, Angel teamed up with stylists from Spree, a personal shopping service, who introduced her to local designers such as women's fashion label Aje and Dinosaur Designs, known for their unique jewellery and homeware crafted from resin by-products.

Kiss92 radio host Angel Teo trying on different outfits when shopping at james street in brisbane australia
Angel spent an afternoon at James Street discovering local fashion brands such as Aje and Gail Sorronda. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

“What I liked about James Street is that it showcases only Australian-made and Australian-owned brands,” said Angel. “I discovered quite a few brands, including Gail Sorronda, who has been recognised by Karl Lagerfeld and Dolce and Gabbana for her darkly romantic gowns, Victorian-style blouses and gothic-inspired clothes.

Shoppers can discover jewellery label Natasha Schweitzer, a regular at New York and Paris fashion weeks, alongside Wheel & Barrow’s selection of glassware, crockery, and cooking equipment.

Kiss92 deejays Glenn Ong and Daphne Khoo tasting wine at city wineries in james street brisbane australia
City Wineries offers wine tastings poured straight from the barrel. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

While Angel was refreshing her wardrobe, Glenn and Daphne explored the vinous side of James Street at City Wineries. This unique spot offers wine tastings poured straight from the barrel. The DJs sampled several vintages, including a 2023 Barossa Valley Shiraz from a new French oak barrel. 

“I don’t know if it was because it came straight from the barrel, but the body of the Shiraz was incredible, Daphne recalls.

Outdoor activities in Queensland: Segway safari, wild dolphin feeding and roller coaster rides

Kiss92 radio show hosts Angel Teo and Dahpne Khoo doing a helicopter ride and Glenn Ong feeding wild dolphins in Moreton Island
The helicopter ride and dolphin feeding are must-dos on Moreton Island. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

No Aussie trip is truly complete without embracing the great outdoors and heart-pumping adventures – and the Kiss92 crew went all out at Tangalooma on Moreton Island.

Just a 75-minute ferry ride from Brisbane, Moreton Island stands as the world's third-largest sand island, bustling with thrilling activities.

I got to tick off three bucket list items in one day, which are the ATV and helicopter rides and feeding the wild dolphins,” says Angel who recommends staying over at this island for a couple of days to truly maximise its offerings.

spa treatment overlooking the rainforest at o reillys rainforest retreat in queensland australia
Indulge in serene spa sessions at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat, set against the backdrop of stunning mountain views. PHOTO: TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND

More thrilling activities awaited at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat, nestled within the lush World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park. Built in 1911, this nature lover's paradise delivered with the trio taking Segway safaris through the park, treetop walks, and for Angel, a rejuvenating 60-minute deep tissue massage.

“It was with views of the mountains and the rainforest and the heated infinity pool. It was very relaxing,” she says.

Daphne's highlight was the picnic at O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyards. After grabbing a $25 AUD ($22 SGD) wine tasting set comprising five drink samples, plus a gourmet picnic basket, the trio planted themselves creekside to savour sips and the snacks.

Kiss92 deejays Gleen Ong, Angel Teo and Daphne Khoo having a picnic and taking alpacas out for a walk at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat
The trio enjoyed an afternoon picnic and taking alpacas out for a walk at O'Reilly's Rainforest Retreat. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

“I adore picnics, which I rarely get to do in Singapore. Enjoying a meal with Glenn and Angel, watching alpacas and cows graze, and listening to the creek was simply wonderful, said Daphne.

The deejays’ trip concluded on a high note with a twilight climb on the Story Bridge, offering spectacular views of the city. “The climb was fun and easy and the view from the top was great,” adds Glenn.

kiss92 radio hosts Glenn Ong and Angel Teo Glenn and Angel enjoying stunning city views at the Story Bridge climb in brisbane australia
Glenn and Angel enjoyed the stunning city views from a different vantage point during their Story Bridge climb. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Then it was off to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast for more thrill seeking. “What we realised about Dreamworld the moment we stepped in was what was beyond the amusement side of it,” says Angel.

Home to 42 rides, including the Giant Drop, Australia’s tallest free drop at 119m, which Daphne attempted with finesse, Dreamworld also has a waterpark and immersive experiences.

However, what caught the deejays’ eyes was the wildlife sanctuary that had a variety of animals including koalas, crocodiles, tigers and kangaroos.

Kiss92 deejays Glenn Ong, Angel Teo and Daphne Khoo standing next to a koala bear at dreamworld queensland australia
Popular for its thrilling roller coaster rides, Dreamworld is also home to a wildlife sanctuary. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Glenn particularly enjoyed watching the Sumatran Tiger show. “These tigers were climbing really high poles and it was a full-on show, one of the biggest attractions at Dreamworld,” he says.

Reflecting on their nine-day trip Down Under, Glenn adds, “I think I’ve fallen in love with Brisbane. We had an absolutely great time, and I’ve really had some wonderful experiences here.”

Bright lights, city sights

Travelling around Australia? Here are more urban activities to add to your itinerary

Things to do in Melbourne, Victoria

cakes on display at le yeahllow victoria melbourne
Cakes at Yeahllow are artfully crafted into playful shapes, such as balloon puppies and squashed mandarins. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA
  • Enter the whimsical world of Le Yeahllow, where cakes are not just desserts but culinary masterpieces. Each creation is artfully crafted into playful shapes, from balloon puppies to squashed mandarins, capturing the imagination with every bite. The store itself mirrors this enchanting vibe, with a cosy 20-seat venue designed with curved lines and pastel hues.
  • Discover the charming Carlton suburb at Johnny’s Green Room, a chic Aussie rooftop bar with a dash of Italian beach club flair. Soak up the sun as you sip on refreshing cocktails and indulge in delights like pizza with 48-hour fermented dough and crispy zucchini fritters with whipped cod roe.

Things to do in Sydney, New South Wales

  • Step into the magical realm of Vivid Sydney, the annual festival that lights up the city with an array of light installations, music, and creative ideas. As you wander through this dazzling playground, indulge in delicious treats from food stalls, enjoy live music performances, and engage with inspiring talks and workshops. The event will run until June 25 2024. 
  • The Eve Hotel Sydney offers a cosy-chic retreat in the cultural hub of Surry Hills. This boutique hotel, which will open in September this year, features 102 beautifully designed rooms and invites you to relax on a lushly landscaped rooftop deck, take a dip in the swimming pool, unwind at the bar, or savour culinary delights in the restaurant.

Things to do in Adelaide, South Australia

façade of Icarus Bar in Adelaide Australia
Icarus Bar specialises in charcoal-infused food served on shareable plates. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA
  • Elevate your palate at Icarus Bar which specialises in shareable plates and charcoal-infused delicacies. Taste dishes such as wood-grilled octopus with nduja (a spicy, spreadable pork sausage) and saffron aioli. It also has a good steak selection, a biodynamic wine list and creative cocktails. 
  • Celebrate the world of cabaret at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, from June 7 to 22, 2024. Showcasing renowned international acts and the finest Australian talent, it will be an unforgettable blend of music, theatre, comedy, and dance. This year’s line-up includes a Michael Jackson live concert experience, plus a performance by Hollywood actress and singer Audra McDonald.

Things to do in Perth, Western Australia 

  • Experience Perth’s vibrant nightlife at Spring on Queen. Set in the historic Flour Factory in the heart of the city, this multi-level, 450-person hotspot features several dance floors, cosy chill-out spaces, an electrifying late-night neon-lit rave cave, plus a restaurant with a menu of globally inspired share plates, perfect for fueling a night of fun.
  • Dive into a daring culinary fusion at Lygon Lane, an eatery that marries the bold traditions of Melbourne’s Lygon Street Italian cuisine with the zesty complexity of Asian flavours. Signatures on the menu include, pasta tossed with lap cheong (a smoky Chinese sausage), beef tartare accented with truffle, wasabi mayo, and cured egg yolk, a selection of Italian wines and innovative cocktails, including a unique Italian spritz with yuzu.

Things to do in Canberra, The Australian Capital Territory

food from beltana farm and paloma restaurants in canberra australia
Beltana Farm’s gourmet delights made from fresh Australian ingredients (left) and Paloma’s Mexican-inspired cocktails (right) are must-tries on a trip to Canberra. PHOTO: TOURISM AUSTRALIA
  • Located on the bustling Lonsdale Street, Paloma's is three parts bar, one part restaurant, offering a laid-back yet lively atmosphere. Indulge in an impressive selection of mezcal, tequila, expertly-mixed cocktails like the signature Paloma, local wines, and the exclusive Paloma's Mexican Lager. The food menu features shareable Mexican-inspired delights, including tacos, tostadas and ceviches.
  • Experience the pinnacle of Australian gourmet dining at the newly opened restaurant at Beltana Farm, a 10-minute drive from Canberra's city centre. The restaurant showcases generous share plates with standout dishes like charcoal squid with farm hazelnuts and pangrattato (crispy Italian breadcrumbs), and fried artichoke flowers with celeriac mayonnaise. Complement your meal with an all-Australian wine list. 

Things to do in Hobart, Tasmania

  • Deep dive into the intriguing world of status and identity at Mona - Museum of Old and New Art with the upcoming exhibition, Namedropping. Running from June 15 2024 to April 21 2025, this captivating showcase explores one's innate desire for status through 200 artworks and objects. 
  • Escape to the enchanting Maud's Cottage, the newest gem in the Old Bishop's Quarters, nestled in the heart of Hobart. This romantic retreat, located within the lush grounds of a heritage home, offers stunning views of kunanyi/Mt Wellington, best enjoyed from the unique outdoor copper bath or under the open sky of the retractable veranda roof. 

Things to do in Darwin, Northern Territory

  • Discover a tropical oasis at the Novotel Darwin Airport Hotel and Mercure Darwin Airport Resort. Perfectly located for an effortless start to your Northern Territory adventure, the Darwin International Airport –  Australia's first-ever airport resort – offers 414 stylish rooms, suites and bungalows. Dine at the poolside restaurants, relax in two swimming pools, stay active in the fully equipped gym, and take advantage of versatile conference and meeting facilities. Whether you're here for business or leisure, this Resort is your gateway to a memorable Northern Territory experience.

