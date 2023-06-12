Multi-currency travel cards: More useful, less scary than I had imagined

HUA HIN, Thailand – If you have wondered who, in this day and age of e-payment and credit cards, would still carry a wad of foreign currency in cash for a holiday, that would be me.

Yes, I am that backpacker or tourist – digging into various pockets for handfuls of dirty notes, inspecting a fistful of foreign coins with a befuddled face because he cannot distinguish between “five” and “10” in the local language, and queueing up at the foreign exchange outlet asking for “smaller notes, please, these denominations are too big to buy a coffee”.