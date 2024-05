TOKYO – Standing in the heart of Tokyo’s bustling Roppongi entertainment district, I sensed my mother’s fatigue from sightseeing. Intuitively, I diverted our path to visit Roppongi Catholic Church, an English-language Roman Catholic parish.

I had anticipated my mother’s preference for quiet moments in places of worship, but did not expect that this spontaneous decision would result in the most cherished memory of our holiday, when she thanked me for the detour.