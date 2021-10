When travellers from Singapore start savouring quarantine-free trips to South Korea under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from Nov 15, they will be immersed in a land filled with appealing sites.

Many of these places lie off the tourist trail, which is a good idea for safe, crowd-free travel during the pandemic. Beyond Seoul's royal palace, the island haven of Jeju and the demilitarised zone, there are equally fascinating yet often overlooked sites.