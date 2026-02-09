For subscribers
More Singaporeans book theme-park holidays as Asia becomes global capital
- Theme park travel is surging, especially in Asia-Pacific, with new attractions like Legoland Shanghai and PokePark Kanto in Tokyo.
- Travellers seek immersive, personalised experiences, driving theme park popularity.
- Theme parks are optimising guest experiences with technology and partnerships, like Hong Kong Disneyland's bundled offerings, to provide memorable, immersive visits.
SINGAPORE – Amid the screams from topsy-turvy rides, the giddy squeals from visitors eager to get close to their favourite characters and the saccharine smell of popcorn in the air, a resurgence in theme park travel is taking shape.
Globally, theme parks have gained popularity among post-pandemic travellers, with many operators upgrading to meet growing demand. Particularly in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, these parks are sprouting up like mushrooms.