Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

More in Singapore, including pet owners and couples, booking staycations during Chinese New Year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa is offering a Furkid Fortune High Tea Set and Furkid Fortune Pen Cai this Chinese New Year.

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa is offering a Furkid Fortune High Tea Set and Furkid Fortune Pen Cai this Chinese New Year.

PHOTOS: AMARA SANCTUARY SENTOSA, ISABEL LIM

avatar-alt

Sarah Stanley

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Singaporeans show renewed demand for local hotel stays and activities during Chinese New Year, seeking unique, convenient getaways close to home.
  • Pet-friendly hotel stays are surging; "pawrents" want to include pets in festive celebrations, with hotels offering special packages and luxurious pet amenities.
  • Regional travel remains popular for Chinese New Year, with destinations like Vietnam and China seeing significant booking increases for extended family holidays.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Singapore residents are ringing in Chinese New Year with pineapple tarts, Chinese idioms for health, happiness, wealth and – according to travel experts – a renewed appetite for staycations. 

While family gatherings and reunions remain central to the festive season, travel booking platforms are observing a notable rise in demand for local hotel stays. 

See more on

Travel and leisure

Chinese New Year

Tourism

Hotels

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.