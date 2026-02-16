Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Amara Sanctuary Sentosa is offering a Furkid Fortune High Tea Set and Furkid Fortune Pen Cai this Chinese New Year.

SINGAPORE – Singapore residents are ringing in Chinese New Year with pineapple tarts, Chinese idioms for health, happiness, wealth and – according to travel experts – a renewed appetite for staycations.

While family gatherings and reunions remain central to the festive season, travel booking platforms are observing a notable rise in demand for local hotel stays.