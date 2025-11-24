Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

When Mr Kit Cheung, 43, returned to Hong Kong in 2012 after more than a decade working in bars across Europe, he wanted to create a spirit that would capture the essence of the Pearl of the Orient.

In December 2018, after much experimenting and sourcing, Mr Cheung co-founded and launched Perfume Trees Gin.

“The inspiration behind Perfume Trees Gin comes from my deep love of Hong Kong,” says Mr Cheung. “I wanted to create a spirit that represents this place, so I started thinking about how we could capture local flavours and ingredients in a bottle.”

Five of the internationally acclaimed gin’s 13 botanicals are locally sourced: white champaca flowers, sandalwood, aged tangerine peel, Longjing green tea and the Chinese angelica herb.

Mr Cheung says each botanical tells a story of Hong Kong’s heritage. For instance, sandalwood pays homage to the city’s past as an import and export harbour for spices and fragrant woods during the British colonial era.

For a boozy day in the city, he suggests going to Urban Coffee Roaster at Soho in the bustling urban district of Central, which serves more than a regular cup of joe.

Urban Coffee Roaster cafe at Soho in Central serves various flavours of Irish coffee, including red velvet (pictured). PHOTO: URBAN COFFEE ROASTER

The cafe, which turns into Perfume Trees Gin bar by night, serves coffee cocktails like Perfume Espresso Martini (HK$118 or S$20) and Coffee Mulled Wine (HK$88) in the day, alongside its usual brews. It also sells Irish coffees (from HK$108), which come in flavours like passion fruit pound cake, red velvet and pandan cake.

“For drinks and a taste of Hong Kong’s culture, Central and Sheung Wan districts are places you have to visit. You will find a mix of classic and innovative cocktail bars there,” says Mr Cheung.

He adds that Italian cocktail spot Bar Leone – recently crowned World’s Best Bar 2025 – and Quinary , a bar specialising in molecular mixology, are located in Central and worth a visit.

While in Sheung Wan, he recommends wandering through Dried Seafood Street and Tonic Food Street , where vendors sell traditional dried foods like ginseng, bird’s nest, black moss and salted fish. It is also where Mr Cheung buys aged tangerine peels for his gin.

As evening falls, cross the harbour to Kowloon City to explore a district where modern architecture sits alongside traditional shophouses and markets. Visit Ming Heung Tea Company , a family-run business since the 1960s and Perfume Trees Gin’s source of Longjing green tea.

Mr Kit Cheung names Bar Butler as his personal favourite in Hong Kong. PHOTO: KIT CHEUNG

To round off the evening, go to Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular shopping and nightlife district. Mr Cheung’s personal favourite there is Bar Butler , renowned for its classic cocktails made with Japanese precision.

“I like classic cocktails. My favourite is a dirty martini, followed by a negroni. If I want to enjoy the quality of a cocktail, I’d definitely go to a Japanese bar,” he adds. He advises going in small groups – four or fewer – to maintain the bar’s quiet, refined atmosphere.

Speakeasy gin bar Ping Pong 129 offers more than 350 varieties of gin. PHOTO: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

End the night in the western neighbourhood of Sai Ying Pun at Ping Pong 129 , a speakeasy gin bar housed in a former table-tennis hall. Hidden behind a bright red door along the street, it offers more than 350 varieties of gin.

Mr Cheung says: “It’s a really interesting place. It has a huge neon sign behind the bar reminding people to keep fit. Once you enter, you just know you’re in Hong Kong.”