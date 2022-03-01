Marseille's new waves in Mediterranean architecture

I cannot remember if the first time I heard of Marseille was when I watched Marcel Pagnol's bittersweet Marseille Trilogy (1931 to 1936) or when I made bouillabaisse based on Julia Child's recipe.

Nevertheless, it became one of the first few cities I looked forward to visiting when I moved to France.

Since Oct 19 last year, fully vaccinated travellers to France have been able to return to Singapore without quarantine under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme.

For travel-starved Singaporeans who have grown weary of shiny folding bikes and are keen to explore France beyond its capital, the country's second-largest city has something for everyone from cultural sights to the great outdoors.

Marseille's appeal is not difficult to grasp - pastis (anise-flavoured spirit), the scenic Calanques (limestone cliffs and bays), laid-back cosmopolitan vibes and fresh seafood in a city that is gritty around the edges with a glint of authentic Provencal charm.

Unlike Paris, its prim and sophisticated cousin in the north, Marseille is a sunny and vibrant working-class city by the sea, so rebellious that King Louis XIV once ordered cannons at Fort Saint-Jean to be pointed towards the city to quell potential uprisings.

The traditional North-South rivalry between the two largest cities in France naturally also manifests itself in football, between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In recent years, PSG fans have been banned from attending fixtures between the two adversaries in Marseille over fears of violence.

Marseille has long been a beacon of optimism for immigrants from Italy, Armenia and Turkey over the centuries and, most recently, from Vietnam, the Comoros and other former French colonies in the Maghreb and West Africa.

A couple of its famous inhabitants include footballers such as Eric Cantona, son of Italian and Spanish immigrants; and Zinedine Zidane, who famously said he is foremost "an Algerian from Marseille, and then a Frenchman".

Marseille is France's oldest city, yet much of it had to be reconstructed after World War II.