Marseille's new waves in Mediterranean architecture

I cannot remember if the first time I heard of Marseille was when I watched Marcel Pagnol's bittersweet Marseille Trilogy (1931 to 1936) or when I made bouillabaisse based on Julia Child's recipe.

Nevertheless, it became one of the first few cities I looked forward to visiting when I moved to France.

Since Oct 19 last year, fully vaccinated travellers to France have been able to return to Singapore without quarantine under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

For travel-starved Singaporeans who have grown weary of shiny folding bikes and are keen to explore France beyond its capital, the country's second-largest city has something for everyone from cultural sights to the great outdoors.

Marseille's appeal is not difficult to grasp - pastis (anise-flavoured spirit), the scenic Calanques (limestone cliffs and bays), laid-back cosmopolitan vibes and fresh seafood in a city that is gritty around the edges with a glint of authentic Provencal charm.

Unlike Paris, its prim and sophisticated cousin in the north, Marseille is a sunny and vibrant working-class city by the sea, so rebellious that King Louis XIV once ordered cannons at Fort Saint-Jean to be pointed towards the city to quell potential uprisings.