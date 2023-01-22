Luxury riverboat cruise on the Ganga raises environmental fears

BENGALURU - A neon-lit luxury riverboat began its maiden trip through the river Ganga in Varanasi last week, amid concerns about its impact on endangered river dolphins.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas digitally on Jan 13, saying that it would mark “a new age of tourism in India”. He was elected to Parliament from Varanasi, a spiritual city on the banks of the Ganga in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The 51-day trip will pass through five Indian states the river runs through and neighbouring Bangladesh before docking in Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam in the country’s north-east, on Mar 1.
On its voyage, the three-deck vessel hosts 32 Swiss tourists in 18 suites and travels 3,200 km along the Ganga - considered sacred by many Indians - and will visit several World Heritage sites, culturally important places, and national parks.
The cruise is run by Antara River Cruises, a Kolkata-based travel company. At about 85,000 rupees (S$1,385) a night plus taxes for a two-person suite, the cruise is expensive. In comparison, on Holidify, a travel platform, five-day cruises between Singapore and Bali cost around S$350 to S$400.
But Antara’s marketing director Kashif Siddiqui simply said: “The luxurious, all-inclusive experience is worth it.”
The cruise will run twice a year, and tickets for 2024 are already sold out, the company said.
For such an expensive cruise, which is backed by the Ministry for Shipping and Waterways, the menu is vegetarian served along with non-alcoholic beverages, leading some netizens to ask if foreign tourists, the target group, would ever go on a holiday with these dietary restrictions.
Mr Siddiqui said this decision is in keeping with “the law of the land”, because the cruise sails through Bihar, where alcohol is prohibited. Meat and fish will not be served, he added, to respect the religious sites and temples on the way.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the cruise was “a step towards unlocking the huge potential river tourism the country has to offer”.
But some environmentalists warn that river cruises on the Ganga could harm biodiversity by permanently damaging the habitat of the endangered Ganges river dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal.
The Ganges river dolphin has a long thin snout, rounded belly, stocky body and large flippers. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that only about 2,500 to 3,000 such dolphins are left in the wild, and only found in rivers in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
This freshwater dolphin, which is essentially blind, relies on echolocation with sound waves to navigate, find food, and communicate. This ability is greatly harmed by underwater noise exposure from vessels on the Ganga, according to a peer-reviewed research paper published in the journal Scientific Reports in 2019.
The paper said increase in ambient noise levels alters the dolphin’s acoustic responses, masks location of objects by reflected sound, and doubles metabolic stress. Dolphins thus disoriented will likely get trapped in fishing nets or collide with ship propellers.
Ravindra Kumar Sinha, a prominent biologist often described as “the dolphin man of India”, told The Guardian: “The cruises are a dangerous proposition in addition to all the existing risks for the dolphins.”
But an environmental impact assessment conducted for the shipping ministry in 2016 suggests that the risks are minimal. A government press release said the Ganga cruise “is equipped with pollution-free mechanisms and noise control technologies”.
Within two days of its launch, there were also reports of the Ganga Vilas being stuck in the mud due to shallow waters at Chhapra, Bihar, but the shipping ministry said there was “absolutely no truth in the news”. The draft of waterway in the area is 3.5m, much above the vessel draft requirement of 1.4m, a government statement said.
Mr Siddiqui added that images of tourists being taken on tugboats to the shore may have misled the media, but “we have to do this because there are no jetties for the cruise ship at some docking points”.
A cruise on the Ganga may not always be idyllic, as it is one of the world’s most polluted rivers.
In 2014, the federal government launched the National Mission for Clean Ganga to curb pollution and rejuvenate the river by March 2021, but that has now been extended up to March 2026.
The central government has so far given over 130 billion rupees to state governments to clean the Ganga, much of it going to Uttar Pradesh, where the cruise begins. But the government agency that implements the clean-up said that more than a quarter of the sewage treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh did not comply with effluent discharge standards.
Last July, the National Green Tribunal, a special environmental court, lamented that even after decades of monitoring, nearly half of untreated sewage was still dumped in the river. “Substantial funds are provided… without expected results…Timelines have kept changing conveniently since decades,” said the court.
Mr Siddiqui acknowledged that the riverboat will pass through polluted stretches. “It will take some years for the river to be cleaned,” he said, adding that it has not stopped tourists from signing up.