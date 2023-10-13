Your Hanoi must-visit: New mega complex has over 230 stores, stunning aquarium and lakeview hotel

Historic tree-lined streets, a vibrant food scene and stunning architecture – these are what makes Hanoi, Vietnam, a must-visit for every traveller.
Standing at the heart of the city is Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, a brand new landmark offering a one-of-a-kind modern luxury experience. With plenty of options for retail, dining, entertainment and recreation, this mega commercial complex promises endless possibilities for all.
Luxury meets local craft
With more than 230 stores, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi is the largest premium shopping mall in Vietnam that will cater to every budget and style.
25 global brands, including Nike Rise and Foot Locker, are opening their first outlets in Vietnam, while the likes of Massimo Dutti, Tag Heuer, Samsung Experience and more than 20 other brands are new to Hanoi. There are also over 30 flagship stores as well as the first cosmetics outlets in a boutique style for global beauty brands such as Chanel and Dior in the country.
Apart from housing top international brands, the mall also champions Vietnamese craft and cuisine with its slew of homegrown brands. On the third floor, you will find TAT Golf, the country’s largest golf-themed store, that offers equipment, apparel and accessories that you will need before you tee off. For your fix of pho and banh mi, head over to the food hall with its wide array of Vietnamese delicacies.
Endless fun for all ages
Children-friendly entertainment options are aplenty at Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi.
Imagine sand tiger sharks casually swimming by and Humboldt penguins leaping in and out of the water – with Lotte World Aquarium Hanoi located within the complex, you will not need to travel far to see Vietnam’s largest city aquarium. Get ready to marvel at its centrepiece: a giant curved acrylic tank home to over 10,000 sea creatures.
Keen to get your children away from their phones? Budding doctors, firefighters and even radio hosts can spend their day role-playing these jobs and more at Vietnam’s first-ever KidZania. The indoor playground at Champion 1250 – also the first in Vietnam – will be suitable if the young ones enjoy trying out different obstacle courses.
Film buffs can lounge in luxury reclining seats and enjoy the latest blockbusters with 3D surround sound at Lotte Cinema – Hanoi’s best cinema boasts over 1,000 seats across nine theatres. For culture vultures, get lost in Culture Avenue. There, you will find a bookstore, cooking studio, do-it-yourself workshops, galleries and cafes.
Experience Korea in Hanoi
A wide variety of Korean art and design can be found all around the mall. Right by the entrance is “Hello, Hanoi”, an artwork featuring HELLOMAN, a character conceptualised by prominent Korean graffiti artist BFMIN. You will also find “Rainbow Forest” within the main building, Korean artist Jiyen Lee’s installation reflecting natural sunlight with the help of nanopatterning technology. You can also find other notable artworks, including some by Korean artists, displayed on a massive 12-piece digital signage.
Craving for Korean food? Visit fast food chain Lotteria, tteokbokki buffet restaurant Dookki and the K-Flavour food hall that serves up popular snacks like bulgogi, gimbap and Korean fried chicken. Head down to Lotte Mart with its wide selection of fresh food and groceries including Korean fruits, premium meat, air-shipped salmon and home meal replacement options.
Within Lotte Mart, stop by the station dedicated to instant noodles as well as Bottle Bunker, Vietnam’s biggest wine shop, that offers around 3,500 types of liquor – including your favourite brand of soju – and even free tasting for customers.
A place for rest and relaxation
While the main shopping centre has a wide range of things to do, there are also places for you to escape the crowd and recharge. The building itself is designed with large glass ceilings allowing natural light into the space. On the rooftop is a green oasis: Sky Park, the largest outdoor rooftop park in Vietnam.
When it is finally time to put your feet up from all the shopping and eating, look no further than L7 by Lotte West Lake Hanoi.
The 5-star facility boasts 264 hotel rooms and 192 residency rooms with stunning views of the West Lake and the Red River. There is also a club lounge, an infinity pool, luxury F&B facilities, a fitness centre and a children’s cafe that will elevate the vacation experience.
Lotte Group’s latest South-east Asian expansion
Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi is Lotte Shopping’s newest and most iconic addition in South-east Asia and marks the first international forays for Lotte World Aquarium, L7 and Bottle Bunker.
The complex is also blazing trails for Korean companies to enter international markets and promote the country’s culture overseas. At the same time, it seeks to employ more than 3,000 people and attract more tourists to Hanoi.
With its myriad of offerings across retail, entertainment, dining, culture, and nature, add Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi to your list of places to visit during your next trip to the Vietnamese capital.