Your Hanoi must-visit: New mega complex has over 230 stores, stunning aquarium and lakeview hotel

Historic tree-lined streets, a vibrant food scene and stunning architecture – these are what makes Hanoi, Vietnam, a must-visit for every traveller.

Standing at the heart of the city is Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, a brand new landmark offering a one-of-a-kind modern luxury experience. With plenty of options for retail, dining, entertainment and recreation, this mega commercial complex promises endless possibilities for all.

Luxury meets local craft

With more than 230 stores, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi is the largest premium shopping mall in Vietnam that will cater to every budget and style.

25 global brands, including Nike Rise and Foot Locker, are opening their first outlets in Vietnam, while the likes of Massimo Dutti, Tag Heuer, Samsung Experience and more than 20 other brands are new to Hanoi. There are also over 30 flagship stores as well as the first cosmetics outlets in a boutique style for global beauty brands such as Chanel and Dior in the country.

Apart from housing top international brands, the mall also champions Vietnamese craft and cuisine with its slew of homegrown brands. On the third floor, you will find TAT Golf, the country’s largest golf-themed store, that offers equipment, apparel and accessories that you will need before you tee off. For your fix of pho and banh mi, head over to the food hall with its wide array of Vietnamese delicacies.

Endless fun for all ages

Children-friendly entertainment options are aplenty at Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi.

Imagine sand tiger sharks casually swimming by and Humboldt penguins leaping in and out of the water – with Lotte World Aquarium Hanoi located within the complex, you will not need to travel far to see Vietnam’s largest city aquarium. Get ready to marvel at its centrepiece: a giant curved acrylic tank home to over 10,000 sea creatures.