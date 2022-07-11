Lost in time on a luxe river cruise from Bangkok to ancient Ayutthaya

BANGKOK - In an age when travellers are spoilt for choice with a plethora of online discounts and ready upgrades, it can be hard to justify paying for luxury.

Why pay more, for example, for a leisurely jaunt down a river on a former old-school rice barge, when you could probably get a discounted suite on a feature-packed, activity-filled modern cruise ship?

There is, however, an answer and it is simply this: exclusivity.

Imagine having most of the boat to yourself, with no more than eight passengers on board. No queuing for meals. No families to contend with for the best deck chair or best spot on the sundeck.

Instead, you get a private chef who makes every meal an occasion. A butler on call to attend to your every whim. Leisurely cocktails every evening.

And, the best thing of all, the complete absence of worldly distractions, so you can do absolutely nothing but sit on the deck and watch the world slip gently by.

On the Loy River Song, that is exactly what you can expect for an eye-watering 185,000 baht (S$7,300) for a three-day, two-night cruise down the Chao Phraya River.

A bit too steep? Try the two-day, one-night option at under 90,000 baht.

The cruise is operated by Loy Pela Voyages, which is under the international Minor Hotels chain.

"It's not cheap," admits our host, Mr Etienne de Villiers, the cluster director of public relations (international) at Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas, which is also under Minor Hotels.

Launched in August 2020, Loy Pela's cruises are likely to draw the well-heeled or those prepared to splash out for something special.

Yet, Mr de Villiers has seen extended families and groups of friends charter the boat for a special night out - or two - over the past two years, especially in the middle of Covid-19.

"It's safe and private," he says. "There are many cruises up and down the river, but this is the most luxurious overnight cruise."

Any scepticism about his words is quelled within minutes of stepping aboard as a cold lemongrass-scented towel and slushy mango juice are pressed enthusiastically into my hands by cheerful butlers. This will become a welcome routine every time we return to the boat after each stop.