SINGAPORE - I am walking very slowly. This might be the slowest I've walked in months. My task for the next few minutes is to explore a forest trail in silence, awakening my senses to the leafy environs of Dairy Farm Nature Park.

"Forest bathing", which is what I'm here to do, is a decades-old Japanese practice where people soak in the atmosphere of the forest - its sights, sounds, textures, smells and tastes.