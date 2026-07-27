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Kyoto, crowded? Not if you know where to stay and explore

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Go on a rickshaw ride through Higashiyama’s back alleys and explore the serene Murin-an garden villa.

Go on a rickshaw ride through Higashiyama’s back alleys and explore the serene Murin-an garden villa.

PHOTOS: ADOBE STOCK, ELISA CHIA

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Elisa Chia

  • Kyoto is grappling with overtourism, but choosing to stay in the Higashiyama district for your holiday reveals a quieter side of the city.
  • Higashiyama offers a peaceful experience with traditional charm, secret gardens like Murin-an, and rickshaw tours avoiding tourist crowds.
  • A short trip to Ohara village provides a calm retreat at Sanzen-in Temple, a historic site with beautiful nature and cultural treasures.

AI generated

KYOTO – This is not the Kyoto I know. Though it is my third visit to the Japanese prefecture in five years, my trip in June brings an unfamiliar feeling: serenity.

This ancient capital is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, but it is also grappling with overtourism.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.