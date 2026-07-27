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Kyoto, crowded? Not if you know where to stay and explore

Go on a rickshaw ride through Higashiyama’s back alleys and explore the serene Murin-an garden villa.

KYOTO – This is not the Kyoto I know. Though it is my third visit to the Japanese prefecture in five years, my trip in June brings an unfamiliar feeling: serenity.

This ancient capital is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, but it is also grappling with overtourism.