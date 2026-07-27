Kyoto, crowded? Not if you know where to stay and explore
- Kyoto is grappling with overtourism, but choosing to stay in the Higashiyama district for your holiday reveals a quieter side of the city.
- Higashiyama offers a peaceful experience with traditional charm, secret gardens like Murin-an, and rickshaw tours avoiding tourist crowds.
- A short trip to Ohara village provides a calm retreat at Sanzen-in Temple, a historic site with beautiful nature and cultural treasures.
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KYOTO – This is not the Kyoto I know. Though it is my third visit to the Japanese prefecture in five years, my trip in June brings an unfamiliar feeling: serenity.
This ancient capital is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, but it is also grappling with overtourism.