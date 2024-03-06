Japanese architect who builds community wins Pritzker Prize

Mr Riken Yamamoto, whose understated buildings quietly emphasise community and connectivity, has been awarded the 2024 Pritzker Prize, architecture’s highest honour.

“Whether he designs private houses or public infrastructure, schools or fire stations, city halls or museums, the common and convivial dimension is always present,” the jury said in its citation announcing the award on Tuesday.

“His constant, careful and substantial attention to community has generated public interworking space systems that incentivise people to convene in different ways.”

The desire to eliminate barriers between public and private realms was evident in Mr Yamamoto’s first project, from 1977, a private open-air summer house in the woods of Nagano, Japan.

“It has only a roof, no walls,” the 78-year-old architect described in a telephone interview from Yokohama, Japan, where he is based. “In the winter season, many of the animals are coming in.”

Similarly, a house in Kawasaki that he designed the following year for two artists featured a pavilion-like room that could serve as a stage for performances, with living quarters underneath.

People continually asked why he makes such strange houses, the architect said.