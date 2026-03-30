Is there a spycam in your hotel room? What you need to know before checking in

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A growing demand for voyeuristic content online has fuelled the proliferation of spycam technology, with cameras getting smaller and easier to conceal.

SINGAPORE – Where they once lurked in public toilets and changing rooms, the Peeping Toms of today have evolved – and so has the technology that enables them.

Armed with pinhole cameras no larger than a thumbnail, and with live-streaming capabilities, offenders now operate at a high level of sophistication. Entire networks can feed voyeuristic content to audiences online, often through platforms that exist in dark corners of the internet.

For travellers, this introduces new risks. These cameras can be concealed in accommodation, from hotel rooms to short-term rental homes, and are increasingly difficult to detect.

Hidden cameras are typically installed with malicious intent, often to capture individuals in private moments, and are becoming more deceptive in their design, says Mr Bala Selvam , regional security director at health and security risk services company International SOS.

“It’s getting a bit more tricky to spot these devices because we wouldn’t think they are out of place,” he says, adding that he has come across a hidden camera device that looks like an air freshener.

In Singapore, voyeurism was criminalised in 2020. Those found guilty of operating equipment to observe or record private acts can face a combination of imprisonment of up to two years, a fine or caning.

Recent figures suggest the issue remains persistent. There were 519 voyeurism cases reported in 2024 and 486 in 2025, based on the Singapore Police Force’s Annual Crime Briefs for those years . A significant proportion of these cases occurred in residential premises and shopping centres and on public transport networks.

Countries around the world have taken similar steps to curb voyeurism, yet incidents continue, with more likely to go undetected or unreported.

In some cases, the activity has evolved into organised operations.

In China, for instance, media reports point to an illicit spycam recording industry involving complex networks, from device suppliers to installation teams to live-stream platform operators.

An investigative report published by the BBC in February found thousands of spycam videos filmed in hotel rooms and sold as pornography on multiple websites. The investigation also uncovered a hidden camera in a hotel room in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province.

Despite these high-profile cases, experts caution against overstating the risk to travellers.

The perception of hidden cameras is often amplified by social media and viral reporting, says Mr Lloyd Figgins, chief executive of the London-based travel risk management membership community The TRIP Group.

“It is not a routine daily risk for most travellers. However, it is credible enough to justify basic precautionary checks,” he says.

Real cause for concern?

What concerns some experts more than the devices themselves is the ecosystem that sustains them.

Mr Bala points to the growing demand for voyeuristic content online as a key driver behind the proliferation of such devices.

“It is one thing for such acts to be committed by an individual and another to commercialise it and sell it for a profit,” he says.

“As long as the latter has demand or growth, you will see such devices appear in hotels and other accommodation because those places are where offenders will have high hit rates.”

This demand has been enabled – and accelerated – by rapid technological advancements. Cameras today can be embedded into holes drilled into a wall or disguised within everyday objects, while executing high-definition recording, motion detection and even night vision.

Equally significant is how accessible these devices have become.

“HD, Wi-Fi-enabled devices that stream live footage and store data remotely are now inexpensive and widely available online. Some are no larger than a pinhole and can operate silently for extended periods,” says Mr Figgins, who was also formerly an overseas security adviser to the British government .

The Straits Times found that spycams are widely available on major e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon and Shopee, with some priced as low as US$1.99 (S$2.60).

The sale of such devices is largely unregulated. Like many consumer tech products, their intended use cannot be determined or controlled by sellers. This ease of access – combined with their low cost and discreet design – underscores the importance of travellers taking proactive steps to protect themselves.

What to look out for

While the idea of hidden cameras can be unsettling, experts say precautionary measures do not need to be complicated or time-consuming.

Mr Figgins recommends a deliberate three-minute visual sweep upon entering any accommodation.

“Stand where someone would logically want to film, like the bed, bathroom or desk, and scan the room from that vantage point. Look for objects directly facing those areas that appear unnecessary, recently installed, poorly aligned or tampered with,” he says.

“Briefly darken the room and use your phone torch to look for lens reflections. It is not definitive, but it can highlight exposed glass surfaces.”

Hidden cameras are often placed in areas with a clear view of the bedroom or bathroom. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Travellers should pay particular attention to common concealment points such as smoke detectors, alarm clocks, electrical outlets and wall decorations. Small indicators, such as unexplained blinking lights or objects positioned at unusual angles, may also warrant closer inspection.

Mr Bala suggests doing a reverse image search of items travellers may find suspicious. This uses photos, rather than search terms, to search for information. To do so, take a photo of the item and click on the camera icon in the search bar on Google. After uploading the photo, Google will show similar images and related products.

“If the items are listed on e-commerce websites or commercial platforms, it’s one way to find out that they are being sold as cameras and not what they look like – for example, pens or air fresheners,” he says.

What to do if you find a device

Experts advise against taking matters into your own hands if a hidden device is discovered.

Mr Figgins stresses the importance of handling the situation carefully and methodically.

“If a device is discovered, document it discreetly with photographs and leave the room immediately. Inform the management that you are checking out and relocate independently,” he adds.

“Do not accept a room change within the same property and do not rely on the hotel to arrange alternative accommodation.”

He adds that travellers should report the matter to local authorities and, if travelling for work, notify their organisation’s security or travel risk function without delay.

To minimise hassle, some travellers may still prefer to request a room change within the same property or an affiliated hotel. If so, Mr Bala says the response from the establishment is telling.

“If the hotel does not treat your report and request seriously, it is a cause for concern. Hotels, or any kind of establishments, have a commercial reputation to protect and they don’t want to be found doing the wrong thing,” he says.

Travel industry safeguards

For travellers, choosing the right accommodation is the first line of defence. Mr Figgins advises prioritising established brands with consistent reviews and strong operational standards.

“In regulated, reputable hotels, particularly international brands with established compliance, audit and CCTV controls, incidents remain rare,” he says.

“The higher exposure sits within lightly regulated accommodation markets: short-term rentals, budget guesthouses and independent properties with limited oversight or weak local enforcement.”

Within the industry, many reputable hotels have implemented zero-tolerance policies towards surveillance devices in guest rooms. Staff are typically trained to identify suspicious items, conduct routine checks and respond appropriately to guest reports.

Operational measures also play a role in reducing risk. These include the use of tamper-resistant fixtures, standardised room layouts that make anomalies easier to detect, and restricted access to certain fittings such as ceiling panels and air-conditioning vents.

At the platform level, additional safeguards have also been introduced to protect travellers’ privacy.

Home-sharing platform Airbnb, for instance, prohibits all indoor cameras and recording devices in listed properties, even if they are switched off.

Hidden cameras are explicitly banned, while certain monitoring devices such as exterior security cameras, noise decibel monitors and smart devices are permitted only if they comply with platform guidelines and local laws.

While such policies and safeguards reduce risk significantly, they cannot eliminate them entirely – particularly in high-turnover environments where multiple guests and staff access rooms over time.

For this reason, experts consistently recommend a dual approach: industry measures must be complemented by individual vigilance.

Cyber risks on the rise

Beyond physical surveillance, travel risks are increasingly shaped by digital threats.

Mr Figgins warns that cybercrime is becoming one of the fastest-growing concerns for travellers, as criminals exploit reliance on technology.

Cybercrime is becoming one of the fastest-growing concerns for travellers. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

“Fundamentally, travel risks remain consistent. Theft, scams, health incidents, transport accidents and occasional civil unrest continue to represent the majority of incidents affecting travellers. What has evolved is how criminals exploit vulnerability,” he says.

“Travellers depend on mobile devices, public Wi-Fi, QR codes, booking platforms and app-based transport. That dependency creates opportunity.”

This digital shift is reflected in broader global trends. The Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 report, published by the World Economic Forum, describes cybersecurity threats as accelerating amid geopolitical fragmentation and widening technological divides.

Similarly, International SOS identifies cybercrime as one of the key risk factors for business travel in 2026, alongside health risks and climate-related disruptions, in its Risk Outlook report.

Common threats include phishing through fake booking websites or confirmation e-mails, as well as QR code scams that redirect users to fraudulent payment portals.

Experts urge travellers to be alert and prepared to take necessary mitigating measures should they become a target of cybercrimes.

To mitigate these risks, Mr Figgins recommends a cautious and deliberate approach, including the following advice: