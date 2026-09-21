Inside mixologist Jay Khan’s world of agave spirits and must-try cocktails

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Coa, opened in Hong Kong by Jay Khan, was ranked top in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list from 2021 to 2023.

Once a year, mixologist Jay Khan makes the journey from Hong Kong to Mexico in search of his next source of inspiration in the form of agave spirits.

It is a pursuit that takes him deep into the world of agave, a succulent native to Mexico that has more than 200 varieties. Tequila and mezcal may command more attention among the drinking community, but Khan says there is more to discover.

“Whenever I go to a new distillery in Mexico, I’m mind-blown. They always do something different; the diversity is insane there,” he says.

That diversity comes from a multitude of factors, including the species of agave, the geographic region and cooking methods.

Khan’s fascination with the spirit is one of the main reasons he opened Mexican-inspired cocktail bar Coa in Hong Kong in 2017. Named after the bladed tool used to harvest agave, the 40-seater bar has a 41-page spirit menu and topped the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list from 2021 to 2023.

Jay Khan says Hong Kong has plenty to offer tipple chasers, including a number of newer spots that have caught his attention. PHOTO: COA

Some of his most inspired cocktails pair the smoky, earthy notes of agave spirits with flavours closer to home.

Take the Smacked Cucumber , named after the cold Asian cucumber salad. The drink brings together house-made Chinese salad sauce, lime, ginger, honey and chilli with a mezcal and tequila blanco base.

“It can seem a bit weird, but put together with the right amount of each ingredient, the drink comes out very well,” says Khan, who was born and raised in Hong Kong and has Pakistani heritage.

“At the end of the day, the drinks that are memorable are the ones people haven’t tried before or are something they can relate to and are interesting in combination .”

He takes that same spirit of experimentation to La Paloma de Oaxaca, one of Coa’s signature cocktails.

One ingredient in the cocktail La Paloma de Oaxaca is worm salt – an Oaxacan seasoning made by grinding roasted agave moth larvae, dried chilli peppers and sea salt. PHOTO: COA

It incorporates worm salt – an Oaxacan seasoning made by grinding roasted agave moth larvae, dried chilli peppers and sea salt – as well as lime and house-made grapefruit cordial. The cocktail has remained a bestseller since the bar opened.

Khan’s enthusiasm for Hong Kong’s cocktail scene extends well beyond his own counter. The city, he says, has plenty to offer tipple chasers, including a number of newer spots that have caught his attention.

One of his recent favourites is Mius, opened in 2025 by mixologist Shelley Tai, who previously worked at Quinary in Hong Kong and Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore. At Mius, Khan recommends the ice-less highball, made with frozen whisky and chilled Japanese soda.

“They chill everything – the glass, the whisky and the soda – and when it comes out, it’s exactly the right temperature and there is no dilution in the drink. The bar is approachable and has a very casual vibe with a minimalist set-up, so it’s something most people will enjoy,” he says.

There is also Italian cocktail spot Bar Leone – named World’s Best Bar in 2025 – where he goes for its signature Filthy Martini made with a smoked olive brine that lends depth to the drink.

Another of his picks is Quinary, a cocktail bar specialising in molecular mixology. Among its most popular drinks is the Earl Grey Caviar Martini, which Khan enjoys.

The Earl Grey Caviar Martini at Quinary is topped with foam and has spherical beads made with earl grey tea. PHOTO: HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

“It’s unique because it comes with a mountain of foam on top and everybody has their own way of drinking it,” he says.

Trying all these bars in a single night, however, requires some planning as they operate on a walk-in-only basis and often have long lines.

Khan recommends bookmarking others in the area to explore while waiting your turn after getting a queue number. The abundance of innovative bars located within walking distance of one another, he says, is part of what makes Hong Kong’s cocktail scene appealing.

“Hong Kong is one of the best cities in the world to visit bars. If you come to Central, all the bars are in one area, so it doesn’t matter where you start or where you end,” he says.