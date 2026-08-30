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In Scotland, a very posh summer camp for grown-ups

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Falconer Richard Scot with a hawk on the estate at Gleneagles, a luxury hotel built in the manner of the great Scottish castles, in Auchterarder, Scotland.

Falconer Richard Scot with a hawk on the estate at Gleneagles, a luxury hotel built in the manner of the great Scottish castles, in Auchterarder, Scotland.

PHOTO: OWEN RICHARDS/NYTIMES

Veronica Chambers

  • Gleneagles is a luxurious Scottish hotel offering a mix of outdoor adventures like golf, equestrian, and elegant dining.
  • The hotel, opened in 1924 and once called “the eighth wonder of the world,” attracts royals and celebrities and provides high-end experiences.
  • Visitors appreciate the peacefulness, attentive service, and variety of amenities such as pools, tennis courts, and saunas.

AI generated

SCOTLAND – There comes a time in every English summer when posh friends take off for the countryside, for long weekends in mansions they refer to as “cottages”.

Luckily, there is a place for the rest of us longing for storybook getaways too. It is called Gleneagles.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.