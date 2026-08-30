In Scotland, a very posh summer camp for grown-ups
Veronica Chambers
- Gleneagles is a luxurious Scottish hotel offering a mix of outdoor adventures like golf, equestrian, and elegant dining.
- The hotel, opened in 1924 and once called “the eighth wonder of the world,” attracts royals and celebrities and provides high-end experiences.
- Visitors appreciate the peacefulness, attentive service, and variety of amenities such as pools, tennis courts, and saunas.
AI generated
SCOTLAND – There comes a time in every English summer when posh friends take off for the countryside, for long weekends in mansions they refer to as “cottages”.
Luckily, there is a place for the rest of us longing for storybook getaways too. It is called Gleneagles.