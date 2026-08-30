In Scotland, a very posh summer camp for grown-ups

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Falconer Richard Scot with a hawk on the estate at Gleneagles, a luxury hotel built in the manner of the great Scottish castles, in Auchterarder, Scotland.

SCOTLAND – There comes a time in every English summer when posh friends take off for the countryside, for long weekends in mansions they refer to as “cottages”.

Luckily, there is a place for the rest of us longing for storybook getaways too. It is called Gleneagles.