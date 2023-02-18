In Quest Of: What the Irish love, from swooping falcons to new surfing spots

Falcons swoop, whiskeys blend, surfers glide, salmon leap and devils lurk in my ancestral homeland Ireland.

Here are six Irish experiences to make any visit a memorable memory.

1. Flying a bird of prey

I am eye to eye with Swift, a Harris hawk that is perched on my arm at Ashford Castle. In Ireland, flying birds of prey such as falcons and hawks has been a country sport for a thousand years.

Travellers can visit falconry schools across the country for short lessons, like I did at Ashford Castle, a five-star hotel with splendid gardens and woodlands on the banks of Lough Corrib, the second-largest lake in the country. Ireland’s School of Falconry is set amid this landscape.

My instructor Joe helps me slip a long leather glove over my left hand and arm, to prevent Swift’s talons from leaving permanent impressions.