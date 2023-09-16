In Quest Of: Tender roast pig cut with a plate and foodie pleasures galore in central Spain

SPAIN – Spain is a country-size smorgasbord, a place to visit with an enthusiastic appetite and elasticated waist bands.

In the glitzy cities of Madrid and Barcelona, legs of jamon, dry-cured ham, hang from tapas bar ceilings while pintxo, dainty snacks on sticks, beckon from glass cabinets.

But beyond the tourist lights, the cuisine is different. In Segovia, in the country’s central heartland, I find out what the locals are eating.

From Madrid, I rocket north by fast train, arriving in Segovia 29 minutes later. The city is most famous for its 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct, with its 167 soaring arches.

This mortar-free construction conveyed mountain-fresh water 15km to the city and the striking Alcazar, or royal castle, which my guide says was the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland, California.

The aqueduct gracefully dominates the scene as it traverses the Plaza del Azoguejo.