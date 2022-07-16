Stunning vistas, seafood and a purple island in South Korea's Jeollanam-do

SOUTH KOREA - Standing at the edge of the fortress wall, I have a splendid view of an ancient folk village aglow at the golden hour.

I have travelled back in time in Naganeupseong Folk Village, reputed to be the best preserved fortress town in South Korea. Its 200 inhabitants live in thatched-roof houses and still retain the ways of the past.

The town, poised on the south-western end of the Korean peninsula in the Jeollanam-do region, is still a secret for most travellers.

Tourism has only recently arrived in Jeollanam-do, the country's greenest and least developed province.

Blanketed in rolling hills and towering mountains and bordered by 6,100km of coastline with thousands of islands, the area is famous for its vistas, seafood and festivals.

The people here take immense pride in their food. Compared with the Korean barbecue that many Singaporeans are familiar with, Jeollanam-do's cuisine - rich in gifts from the sea - is more delicate and complex and fresher.

My guide, Mr Dennis Kim, says Jeollanam-do's unique food culture may be linked to feeding political exiles with expensive tastes sent here during the 16th century.

Even at humble restaurants, I am amazed at the number of exceptionally tasty banchan (side dishes) that are brought to my table. The simplest of dishes are made with extra care.