BILBAO – Northern Spain’s industrial port city-turned-designer metropolis is a haven for curious, creative folks looking for worthy alternatives to tourist spots.

Founded in 1300, Bilbao is tucked into rolling, emerald hills, flanked by the La Ria estuary of the Nervion River. Like Barcelona, it hugs the coast, which means the beach is just a metro or bus ride from the city centre. For hikers, adventurers and sun-worshippers, the city is a delight.