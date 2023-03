TAIWAN – My butt hurt with levels of soreness I never knew could exist. It is day three of cycling down the east coast of Taiwan, and I am huffing and puffing on a bicycle wondering if the consequences of my self-confidence have finally caught up.

With over 5,000km of bike trails snaking through the island, hugging coastlines and zig-zagging up and down mountains, Taiwan is right to call itself the cycling capital of Asia.