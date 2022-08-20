In Quest Of: Middle-earth in New Zealand

If an elf were to appear now and draw her bow, I might not be startled.

Sunlight is trickling through the wispy foliage of ancient beech trees, and the woods are bathed in a mystical glow. I imagine it is the perfect setting for an elven realm.

Someone taps my shoulder. I am handed a cloak of rough-hewn woolly texture.

Could it be? The cloak of Lorien - the elven cloak, given to each member of The Fellowship Of The Ring?

Happily - and geekily - I drape the grey cloak over my shoulders, feeling regal and elegant already.

I am about to assume the aura of a graceful noble elf, but my guide hands me a small leaf-blade dagger - the type Frodo Baggins would use. Oh, I suppose I am a hobbit then.

I valiantly cross swords with others in my travel group within the forests of Paradise - the film location for Lothlorien, which is the woods ruled by Lady Galadriel - as part of a Lord Of The Rings experience.

We choreograph fight sequences and vault over fallen logs, howling with laughter, knowing full well that we imagine ourselves to be ethereal, but look really, really dorky.

Over two decades have passed since the movie premiere of The Fellowship Of The Ring, and fandom is still going strong in some quarters.

In December 2021, Middle-earth fans around the world celebrated the 20th anniversary since the premiere of the first The Lord Of The Rings movie.

The fantasy trilogy - which includes The Two Towers (2002) and The Return Of The King (2003) is possibly still the best tourism advertisement New Zealand has seen.

Within five years of The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001), visitor numbers rose by 26 per cent.

New Zealand continued to win traveller mindshare thereafter, drawing tourists with its breathtaking scenery and wholesome appeal.

Till today, nearly one in five visitors still cites the Rings film as the reason for inspiring a visit to the country, according to the latest data by Tourism New Zealand.