BRUSSELS – I am mostly a T-shirt-and-jeans sort of person, especially when I am on the road. But I confess to packing for my recent trip to fashion-conscious Brussels with a bit more care.

Brussels is the birth city of fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Yet, the most famous fashionista in the Belgian capital is probably the Manneken Pis. That is the sculpture of a boy peeing (water, of course – it is a fountain) in the middle of town.