In Quest Of: Berlin's multicultural and produce-driven gastronomic scene

BERLIN, GERMANY - Berlin, famous for its zesty nightlife, has never been on my radar as a foodie destination - until I spend an intense three days eating my way through the German capital.

But beyond the sausages, schnitzel and doner kebabs, Berlin's vibrant gastronomic scene is multicultural, vegetable-forward and produce-driven.

There is plenty of Asian fare in the city, which I visit on a press trip in May with seven other food journalists from other countries.

Our welcome dinner is at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue, which is known for serving Asian-inspired cuisine.

Lunch next day is at casual eatery The Panda Noodle, where we tuck into Thai and Chinese dishes.

Slurping dan dan noodles (a Sichuan dish) and getting a tan in the almost-summer heat are not how I expect my first trip in Berlin to start.

But I am proud to see touches of Singapore - from chef Tim Raue's inspired version of wasabi prawn to the Tiger Beer crates at The Panda Noodle.

I am also relishing my unmasked freedom - it is my first overseas trip since the pandemic hit - in a city that requires masking up only on public transport and in healthcare institutions.

Over the next two days, we meet local restaurateurs, chefs and artisan producers - all pushing to showcase produce from suppliers in and around the region.

Artisan chocolate maker pars Pralinen gets its cream from cows at a farm a two-hour drive from Berlin.

We also meet 400 Jersey cows at another farm 70km south of the city, which provides creamy milk to artisan cheesemaker Urstrom Kaese.

Hyperlocal one-Michelin-starred restaurant Nobelhart & Schmutzig works with Urstrom Kaese and vegetable farm Wilmars Gaerten, which is 40km south of Berlin.

While bars and clubs might have been the city's main interest, the appetite for Michelin-starred establishments has grown, says Mr Christian Taenzler, spokesman for tourism organisation visitBerlin.

International tourism boomed in 2006, he adds, when Berlin hosted the World Cup final between Italy and France.