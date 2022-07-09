In Quest Of: Berlin's multicultural and produce-driven gastronomic scene

BERLIN, GERMANY - Berlin, famous for its zesty nightlife, has never been on my radar as a foodie destination - until I spend an intense three days eating my way through the German capital.
But beyond the sausages, schnitzel and doner kebabs, Berlin's vibrant gastronomic scene is multicultural, vegetable-forward and produce-driven.
There is plenty of Asian fare in the city, which I visit on a press trip in May with seven other food journalists from other countries.
Our welcome dinner is at the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Tim Raue, which is known for serving Asian-inspired cuisine.
Lunch next day is at casual eatery The Panda Noodle, where we tuck into Thai and Chinese dishes.
Slurping dan dan noodles (a Sichuan dish) and getting a tan in the almost-summer heat are not how I expect my first trip in Berlin to start.
But I am proud to see touches of Singapore - from chef Tim Raue's inspired version of wasabi prawn to the Tiger Beer crates at The Panda Noodle.
I am also relishing my unmasked freedom - it is my first overseas trip since the pandemic hit - in a city that requires masking up only on public transport and in healthcare institutions.
Over the next two days, we meet local restaurateurs, chefs and artisan producers - all pushing to showcase produce from suppliers in and around the region.
Artisan chocolate maker pars Pralinen gets its cream from cows at a farm a two-hour drive from Berlin.
We also meet 400 Jersey cows at another farm 70km south of the city, which provides creamy milk to artisan cheesemaker Urstrom Kaese.
Hyperlocal one-Michelin-starred restaurant Nobelhart & Schmutzig works with Urstrom Kaese and vegetable farm Wilmars Gaerten, which is 40km south of Berlin.
While bars and clubs might have been the city's main interest, the appetite for Michelin-starred establishments has grown, says Mr Christian Taenzler, spokesman for tourism organisation visitBerlin.
International tourism boomed in 2006, he adds, when Berlin hosted the World Cup final between Italy and France.
Food and beverage entrepreneurs - especially young ones - have also set up shop there, where the people are open to liberal and new ideas.
This gave rise to a wider variety of cuisines available over the years, he says, including the boom of Berlin's vegan food scene.
I eat some of the best vegan pastries and vegetable dishes during my trip. In fact, I have more vegetables than meat.
No plant-based meat - just solid cooking, fermenting or pickling done to make the vegetables shine.
I bookend my trip with "touristy" food. I dig into the iconic currywurst for my first meal at the Cu29 restaurant at the James Simon Gallery on Museums Island, and grab a salty pretzel at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport before my 13-hour flight home via Scoot.
Although I barely scratch the surface of Berlin's food scene during the whirlwind three days, it is enough to help me plan my next visit.
I will need at least two weeks to visit more attractions and museums, discover more food, and revisit some restaurants that made a deep impression.
Diverse tastes
The Panda Noodle
Where: Lausitzer Platz 12, 10997 Berlin
Info: The Panda Noodle's Facebook page
Spicy dan dan noodles and Thai chicken salad are not quite what I expect to eat in Berlin.
At The Panda Noodle, decorated with colourful tinsel and posters, I am transported to a street food joint in Bangkok.
German-Thai owner Daeng Khamlao offers a simple menu of Thai and Chinese rice and house-made noodle dishes (from €9, or S$12.80) that pack a spicy punch. Vegan options - tofu replaces the meat - are available too.
I can picture homesick Singaporeans seeking comfort here - for the homely fare served on melamine plates and bowls.
The crates of Tiger Beer stacked by the toilet would also remind them of home.
But the six-year-old eatery does more than represent Asian food.
Ms Daeng is the co-founder of Smells Like Collective, which brings together the black, indigenous and people of colour community in the food industry and helps those looking for jobs in the sector.
Bar Normal
Where: Oderberger Strasse 7, 10435 Berlin
Info: Bar Normal's website
There is no better street for bar hopping than Oderberg Strasse.
And since January, Bar Normal has quickly become one of the hottest spots for good food, drinks and a lively atmosphere.
The menu here is mainly vegetable-forward. Sharing dishes include Spanish-style potato tortilla with chilli mayonnaise (€11, or $15.70), fried cauliflower with vadouvan (a blend of spices) emulsion and herbs (€16), and oyster mushrooms ragout on crispy corn tortilla (€17).
For drinks, go for the apple shrub fizz (€14), or choose from a selection of natural wines from Germany, France, Italy and the Czech Republic.
You cannot quite define the cuisine and that is the intention of its Vietnamese-German owner, whose diverse team comes from countries including Colombia.
Restaurant Tim Raue
Where: Rudi-Dutschke-Strasse 26, 10969 Berlin
Info: Restaurant Tim Raue's website
This is the restaurant I am most curious to try as German celebrity chef Tim Raue is known for serving his spin on Asian cuisine (lunch from €88, or S$125, and dinner from €227). It holds two Michelin stars and is ranked No. 31 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.
As I am the only Asian in the group I am travelling with, everyone else would ask me what I think of the food after each course.
Especially when the signature Wasabi Langoustine is served. It draws inspiration from Singapore's wasabi prawn dish by local veteran chef Sam Leong.
The coating of deep fried rice adds a lovely crunch to the perfectly cooked langoustine, with just the right amount of kick from the wasabi mayonnaise balanced with some sweetness from diced mango.
Each bite takes me back home, although I have at that point been in Berlin for only eight hours.
Other highlights include Sangohachi Pikeperch, served with junmai sake beurre blanc, green radish and white grapes; and chef Raue's take on Peking Duck.
The duck dish features various components - including duck liver terrine with pulled duck salad, chawanmushi duck giblets, and duck leg with crispy skin, duck feet jus, five spice pancake cream.
It is definitely not your typical Peking Duck, but it is refreshing to see how each element is showcased.
As we walk back to the hotel - The Yard (hotel-theyard.berlin), which is about 20 minutes away - the journalist from Spain asks if I am proud of or offended by the meal.
"I'm proud," I say, adding that there is no reason to be offended when someone is doing justice to the food.
Most importantly, chef Raue is honouring one of Singapore's top chefs.
Go hyperlocal
Nobelhart & Schmutzig
Where: Friedrichstrasse 218, 10969 Berlin
Info: Nobelhart & Schmutzig's website
"More social, less media", states the menu at this one-Michelin-starred restaurant, ranked No. 45 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.
In this day and age, where the camera usually eats first, it is quite unnerving for anyone - let alone a group of food journalists - to put his or her phone and camera away.
The focus shifts to the people - whether they are my dining companions, the local food producers and suppliers, or restaurant staff.
Dining at the seven-year-old establishment is like attending a culinary theatre production.
The staff are known as "The Cast" on the menu, while the names of the producers are listed beside each dish featuring their ingredients.
We had visited some of the producers earlier - vegetable farm Wilmars Gaerten and a cow farm that supplies milk to artisan cheese producer Urstrom Kaese - so it is fitting that this is our last meal of the trip.
There are no fancy dish names on the 10-course menu (from €135, or S$191) - just Green Asparagus/Parsley, Jerusalem Artichoke/Caraway Seed, or Bresse Chicken/Coriander Seeds.
Working with local producers is part of Nobelhart & Schmutzig's "vocally local" mission, led by owner-sommelier Billy Wagner.
He is the co-founder of Die Gemeinschaft (the community in German, die-gemeinschaft.net), a network of artisan food producers and restaurateurs promoting better food culture - from mindful collaborations and paying fair prices to working on regenerative agriculture.
The group, founded in 2017, is led by Ms Friederike Gaedke, who was recognised in last year's inaugural 50 Next list - by The World's 50 Best - under the "Trailblazing Activist" category.
Cafe Frieda
Where: Lychener Strasse 37, 10437 Berlin
Info: Cafe Frieda's website
This is the last stop after yet another intense day of eating, but I make space for the highly raved housemade sourdough bread (from €4, or S$5.70) and desserts at Cafe Frieda.
I have a "light meal" comprising raw Champignons de Paris salad (€13), with thinly sliced mushrooms tossed in a flavour bomb of bread vinegar and pistachios, and Erdhof Seewalde Young Pig (from €16 for 100g) with Austrian rice and mangold (a root vegetable).
The pig head that is served comes with plenty of unctuous fat and crispy skin.
Dessert options include a creamy and smooth coffee panna cotta (€13.50), and a boozy Baba au Rhum (€14) filled with Madagascan vanilla cream.
The buzzy restaurant is a member of Die Gemeinschaft and its produce-focused menu states: "F*** industrial agriculture, farm regeneratively or die". Its sister restaurant nearby, Mrs Robinson's, shares the same ethos.
I hope Singapore's dining scene will get there one day.
ernst
Where: Gerichtstrasse 54, Wedding, 13347 Berlin
Info: ernst's website
It is worth trying to score one of the eight counter seats at this one-Michelin-starred establishment helmed by Canadian chef Dylan Watson-Brawn.
He trained at three-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant RyuGin in Tokyo after dropping out of school at the age of 16.
And it shows through the Japanese-influenced cooking and techniques at ernst, which uses local produce from suppliers chef Watson-Brawn knows personally.
Highlights of the meal include steamed turnips with milk made from Sicilian almonds and fig wood oil; miso-cured white asparagus; grilled gem lettuce with sauce made from squid trimmings and fermented intestines; and Pacific oyster with wagyu bone marrow fried in seaweed.
I will never forget the oranges cooked over binchotan, served with the fruit's juice smoked over juniper wood; as well as the thin slice of "biodynamic wagyu" from a farm that is a 1-1/2-hour drive from Vienna, Austria.
We go through 19 dishes, just over half the usual omakase menu (€225, or S$319) that changes daily.
I will try my best to land a seat the next time I am in Berlin, failing which I will head to ernst's sister outlet Julius, a more casual joint just a stone's throw away.
Pars Pralinen
Where: Schonleinstrasse 6, 10967 Berlin
Info: Pars Pralinen's website
Here, I find the prettiest chocolates I have seen, made by sculptor-turned-chocolate maker Kristiane Kegelmann.
Each piece (from €5, or S$7, for a small praline) is a work of art, crafted with the best quality beans from various small farmers.
Hazelnuts come from a farm in Bavaria, while the cream is churned out at a small farm two hours from Berlin.
What is also unique is Ms Kegelmann's use of blossoms - elderflower, cherry and woodruff - that are mildly sugared, then dried.
They add a light sweetness and floral notes to the luxuriously creamy chocolate.
Vegan offerings
Frea Bakery
Where: Gartenstrasse 9, 10115 Berlin
Info: Frea Bakery's website
I have never met more good-looking vegan pastries. While I do not get the same buttery goodness of a normal croissant, the ones at Frea Bakery (€2.50, or S$3.60) are still tasty, light and no less flaky.
The sweet plate (€9) comes with a sourdough and cardamom croissant, housemade jam and hazelnut butter; while the savoury plate (€12) includes brioche, sesame bread, hummus and roasted bell peppers.
Danish vegan butter Naturli' - made with shea, coconut and rapeseed oil - is used for the pastries.
Sourdough bread, kombucha and alternative milk options, along with a zero-waste lifestyle of recycling and composting - the bakery is a millennial vegan's dream.
Taste of tradition
Villa Kellermann
Where: Mangerstrasse 34, 14467 Potsdam
Info: Villa Kellermann's website
If you have time for a day trip, head to Villa Kellermann in Potsdam, which is less than an hour's drive from central Berlin. Its restaurant is helmed by chef Tim Raue and here, you will discover a side of his cooking that is very different from his Asianinfluenced restaurant in the city.
He puts a contemporary spin on the "food of my grandparents", albeit in a very posh setting of the "rich aunt to visit with an amazing home".
I like that the food is not overly embellished at the restaurant, which sits by the picturesque Heiliger See lake.
One of the starters is a beautiful head of crisp lettuce (€15, or S$21), which shines with lemon, parsley and green pepper.
The star dish is the Konigsberg Meatballs (€27) with beetroot and creamy mashed potatoes. Everyone has a second helping.
Schneeeule Salon
Where: Ofener Strasse 1, 13349 Berlin
Info: Schneeeule Salon's website
You cannot leave Berlin without having a beer and the place to go is Schneeeule Salon, home of the Berliner Weisse.
The tart lactic acid-fermented wheat beer, with a low alcohol content of about 3 to 4 per cent, is perfect for a hot summer's day.
Owner Ulrike Genz cracks open a bottle and gently pours its contents into a large bowl-shaped glass to get a good amount of head and release the aromas.
Passionate about developing a Berlin beer culture, Ms Genz started her brewery in 2016 and opened Schneeeule Salon four years later.
There is a range of beers (from €4.50, or S$6.40), from the most traditional Marlene to the jasmine-flavoured Yasmin.
I find the Hot Irmi most interesting. It is flavoured with ginger, orange and lemon peel, as well as habaneros, which gives a mellow lingering heat.