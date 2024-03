UMBRIA – A 10-week holiday has always been my dream, and the opportunity arose when my wife and I retired from our corporate jobs in 2022. I turned 60 that year and my wife was 59. It was time to whittle down our bucket list.

People we know were slightly aghast – some secretly envious, I think – when we told them about our decision to retire early and our 70-day sojourn to Italy from April to June 2023.