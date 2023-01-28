In Quest Of: A stylish toilet stop in New Zealand

Both Whangarei and Kawakawa are interesting stops for those driving from Auckland to Cape Reinga or Bay of Islands.

Stop at Pahia, a popular beach resort, to go cycling, diving, helicoptering, sailing, swimming, surfing, skydiving or paragliding. Visit the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds or take the ferry across the bay to Russell, the site of the first European settlement in New Zealand, and visit the cafes and shops.

Kawakawa has a historic railway track going through the town centre and a vintage-looking cafe at the station.

In Whangarei, visit the nearby Whangarei Falls or Mount Parahaki, the site of a former Maori village. The area near the Hundertwasser Art Centre is also charmingly landscaped and lined with art murals, shops, restaurants and galleries.

Quest for art in Europe

Artists are famously influenced by their environment. A visit to their homes, towns or regions can enhance one’s understanding of their art.

If you are planning a trip to Europe, consider these places to catch a whiff of the artists’ personalities and sources of inspiration.

> In the Netherlands, visit the city of Delft. The cobbled streets, narrow houses, alleys and courtyards do not look too different from the way they are depicted in the paintings of Dutch artist and Old Master Johannes Vermeer. You can visit the Royal Delft factory, which celebrates its 370th anniversary this year, and see the pottery featured in old Dutch paintings.

> In Germany, I like the short-lived Expressionist Der Blaue Reiter (The Blue Rider) movement founded in Munich. The most famous artist is probably Russia-born Wassily Kandinsky, but I am a fan of his companion, German painter Gabriele Muenter. My visit to their house in Murnau, a lovely village in the Bavarian foothills, coincided with that of a group of art school students, who were all over the garden and sketching the house. Inside, I was thrilled to see the dining table where Kandinsky and Muenter sat, and saw the works they had painted on their furniture and banisters.

> In France, you are spoilt for choice for original artwork and artists’ homes. Why not vacation on the Riviera coast and visit the region that attracted Picasso, Matisse, Chagall and Renoir? The Matisse Museum is in Nice, while there is a small but lovely Picasso Museum in Antibes.

* In Quest Of is a series on the joy of niche exploration amid the resurgence of international travel.

* Ming E Wong is a freelance writer from Singapore based in Germany. She is very proud of the fact that she has filed at least three stories on toilets. Toilet culture tells you a lot about a country.