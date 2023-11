KOH SAMUI – I am standing in a lorry in Koh Samui, Thailand, next to great balls of elephant poop – and loving it.

The dung, as big as toy footballs, is fresh and I am glad for my gloved hands as I carry out my rubbish-clearing duty. But I have no time to dwell on it as my fellow volunteers on the ground pass armfuls of dried leaves over to me.