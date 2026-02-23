How to skip the crowds and see a local side of Rome

At least three-quarters of international tourists to Italy visit just 4 per cent of its sights, said the country’s tourism minister at the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Rome in September 2025.

ROME – The Italian capital is the kind of city that gets mixed reviews. For every visitor who marvels at its treasure trove of art, and archaeological and historical sights, there is another decrying its crowded attractions, blazing summer heat and tourist trap restaurants serving subpar food.

Are the complaints justified? When I visited in September 2025, there were queues to view the Trevi Fountain up close. Marshallers blew shrill whistles for crowd control and to warn off errant visitors. Testament to the popularity of the fountain, my walking tour guide said three proposals had taken place there that day.