Straitstimes.com header logo

How to plan an African safari

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

African safaris tend to be expensive, logistically challenging, and in areas so remote that they are unsafe without a trained guide. Here is what to consider before choosing one.

African safaris tend to be expensive, logistically challenging and in areas so remote that they are unsafe without a trained guide.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Elaine Glusac

  • African safaris vary greatly in cost and style, with luxury trips costing $750-$1,500 daily and budget options around $200.
  • Popular safari destinations like South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Botswana offer distinct experiences, from cultural encounters to witnessing the Great Migration.
  • Planning ahead is crucial, it is best to book luxury lodges a year early.

AI generated

If there is one trip for which you need a travel adviser or tour operator, it is an African safari.

These trips tend to be expensive, logistically challenging and in areas so remote that they are unsafe without a trained guide.

See more on

Tourism

Wildlife

Travel planning

Travel and leisure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.