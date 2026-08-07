How to plan an African safari
Elaine Glusac
- African safaris vary greatly in cost and style, with luxury trips costing $750-$1,500 daily and budget options around $200.
- Popular safari destinations like South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Botswana offer distinct experiences, from cultural encounters to witnessing the Great Migration.
- Planning ahead is crucial, it is best to book luxury lodges a year early.
AI generated
If there is one trip for which you need a travel adviser or tour operator, it is an African safari.
These trips tend to be expensive, logistically challenging and in areas so remote that they are unsafe without a trained guide.