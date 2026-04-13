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Travellers face increasing uncertainty with trip planning as the war continues into its seventh week.

SINGAPORE – The war waged by the United States and Israel on Iran has left travellers increasingly uncertain about planning holidays. As the conflict enters its seventh week with a tenuous ceasefire agreement and a looming blockade on Iranian ports, its impact on industries such as aviation, energy and shipping continues to ripple outwards .

Oil prices have surged – with reports pointing to a 30 to 40 per cent increase from pre-war levels – prompting some airlines to introduce fuel surcharges. Some Asian airlines, including Vietnam Airlines and Batik Air Malaysia, have begun slashing flights to shield from the impact of soaring fuel prices.

Meanwhile, volatile airspace over the Middle East has forced flights to reroute, adding time and fuel costs to journeys.

In response, Singaporean Shafiqa Amira, 30, and her husband intend to reduce their travel plans. She usually takes around three trips a year to destinations largely within Asia.

“We’ve decided to keep travel to a minimum this year and are prioritising essential trips for work or special occasions,” says the freelance e-commerce live stream host.

Social media manager Lim Jiayi, 30, is taking a similarly cautious approach.

“I’ll likely avoid travel to the Middle East until the war ends. For now, I’m planning trips to destinations nearer to Singapore, like East Asian countries, because I’m worried that flight paths may be affected for farther destinations,” she says. She adds that South Korea and China are top choices for her next holiday in October or November.

Such vigilance is not misplaced, says Mr Tony Loughran, director and founder of specialist risk advisory firm ZeroRisk International.

“For the short term, it’s very unrealistic that the war is going to end soon. My view is it could escalate to another level involving other proxy countries. For the long term, navigating travel in this climate may just be the new norm,” he adds.

While demand for leisure travel remains strong, some Singaporean travellers are avoiding long-haul flights for now. PHOTO: ST FILE

“There’s this huge ripple of insecurity, anxiety and caution in the travel industry. But at the end of the day, from a travel perspective, we’ve got to get smarter and sharper, and use technology to our best advantage.”

Here is how travellers can plan ahead while keeping safety top of mind.

1. Stay updated

As the conflict evolves, keeping abreast of developments – including safety advisories, airspace closures and flight disruptions – is key to planning safe routes.

One simple way to automate updates is through Google Alerts. By entering keywords such as “Iran”, “US” and “Trump” as well as the destination city and country, travellers can receive e-mail notifications whenever new content appears online. The tool allows users to customise how frequently alerts are delivered – from “at most once a week” to “as it happens” – and to select preferred sources, including news sites, blogs and videos.

For more comprehensive support, Mr Loughran recommends travel security apps that offer real-time alerts and emergency assistance. ZeroRisk’s Security App, for instance, costs A$39.99 (S$36) a year and provides live updates on health risks, geopolitical unrest and natural disasters, alongside remote telemedical services.

Free options include GeoSure AI, which uses artificial intelligence to collate travel news, provide safety ratings and power a chatbot for security-related queries, and Sitata, which offers location-based overviews of safety and security incidents.

2. Choose flexibility

When booking flights, flexibility should take precedence over cost, says Ms Jo Hendry-Prior, co-founder of luxury travel agency Alchemist Travel.

She says demand remains resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty and that her company has seen around a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings. “We’re building more flexibility into itineraries to make sure clients avoid tight connections and are in stable, well-connected places,” she adds.

Build flexibility into your travel plans by choosing fares that allow cancellations, refunds or rescheduling at no extra cost. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

She advises against transiting through Middle Eastern hubs heavily affected by the war , with widespread disruptions and stranded passengers .

“We would definitely not suggest that people capitalise on cheaper flights that go through affected hubs like Doha and Dubai at the moment,” she adds. “To protect yourself, make sure you’re not just getting flight tickets that have flexible terms, but also check if these tickets allow for cancellation, rebooking or refund if the airlines have significant schedule changes or go bankrupt.”

Choosing reputable airlines and hotels can also help ease stress. Ms Jazzreal Wong, head of direct business at Etiqa Insurance Singapore, says that based on recent claims, airlines and hotels have been proactive in supporting affected travellers.

“If they are not able to refund fully or partially, they will provide a letter for insurers like us to assess how we can best address gaps from such disruptions,” she adds.

3. Buy travel insurance

Etiqa Insurance Singapore has recorded a roughly 20 per cent year-on-year increase in travel insurance inquiries, alongside a roughly 10 per cent rise in customers opting for higher-tier plans.

This signals a growing preference for more comprehensive protection – including higher medical limits and greater flexibility for cancellations and disruptions – rather than simply choosing the lowest premium, says Ms Wong.

While most policies exclude war and geopolitical unrest, she adds : “Travel insurance comes in handy for incidents like flight delays or situations where airlines don’t offer refunds for cancelled flights. If we put the war aside, medical incidents can still happen and are covered under insurance.”

She says the company is adopting a more flexible approach in the current circumstances. “We’re taking (US-Iran war-related) claim s on a case-by-case basis to pay for some of the losses. There will always be exclusions, but we’re trying to apply more flexible rulings,” she adds.

However, significant policy changes such as coverage for war and geopolitical unrest require approval from multiple governance bodies, as insurers must manage risk to avoid insolvency and ensure they can meet claims.

For Ms Amira , adequate protection has always been a priority. “We’ve always opted for premium travel insurance regardless of geopolitical circumstances, so that hasn’t changed,” she says.

“However, the current situation does reinforce the importance of having comprehensive coverage and being prepared for unexpected disruptions.”

4. Consider using travel agencies

For more complex itineraries, engaging a travel agent can offer an added layer of security. Agents are often able to leverage industry partnerships to design flexible, well-considered trips that account for uncertainty.

Ms Hendry-Prior says: “It’s about building a smart itinerary by choosing the right hubs, selecting the right partners that have proven operational resilience and designing journeys that are flexible without compromising on experience.”

Asian destinations like China and Japan remain popular among Singapore travellers. PHOTO: ST FILE

At local tour agency CTC Travel, itineraries are being reviewed proactively and those affected by the war have been rerouted. Tours to European destinations, like Budapest and Brussels, which used to transit in the Middle East, now have direct flight options.

“We are working closely with airline and ground partners to identify more stable travel options, including increasing the use of direct flights where possible to minimise transit,” says Ms Diana Tan, head of human resources and public relations at CTC Travel.

She adds that the company is curating itineraries such that the highlights of each destination remain, while adjusting flight routes to prioritise travellers’ safety.

For instance, its 12-day Eastern Europe tour package previously routed travellers from Singapore to Budapest via a stop in Dubai on Emirates. This has been revised to a direct flight to Frankfurt on Singapore Airlines, followed by a connecting flight to Budapest.

CTC Travel will cover the cost of a one-night stay in Frankfurt as well as the flight to Budapest .

Mr William Huang, vice-president of Super Travels, says the tour agency is using transit hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, Helsinki, Munich, Frankfurt and Addis Ababa as alternatives to the war-impacted airports in Doha and Dubai.

By managing flight routes, he has been able to keep itineraries largely unchanged.

“I f anything in the itinerary is affected, i t might just be the sequence of activities that will be changed as a result of the difference in flight arrival times to a destination ,” he says.

Travel agencies are typically well-informed about industry developments and can provide timely advice as well as dependable customer support when disruptions arise. Their longstanding relationships with accommodation and tour partners also allow them to step in when plans go awry.

5. Stay contactable

Mrs Lim typically registers travel plans with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowing her to receive updates and be contactable in emergencies while abroad. She also ensures she has strong internet access to stay updated with current events and news.

Premium eSIMs often include 24/7 multilingual support and offer stable coverage. PHOTO: CHANGI TRAVEL SERVICES

Investing in a reliable overseas data plan – whether through an eSIM or roaming package – is essential. Travellers heading to remote areas with weaker connectivity should share their itineraries with friends or family before departure.

Alternatively, they can use tracking tools such as the free Life360 app or Google Maps’ Location Sharing feature to keep loved ones informed of their whereabouts.