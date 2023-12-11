How to create memories with a pre-schooler on a trip

SINGAPORE – While travel is a respite for adults, parents journeying with young children are usually saddled with an abundance of what-ifs, backup plans and packing lists that seem to rival what Sherpa guides carry on their backs.

I understand that travelling with kids appears counter-intuitive when you are looking for a break, but children, particularly pre-schoolers, thrive when they explore, learn and have tactile experiences – all of which are easily done when the family goes somewhere new.

Like many young parents, I once believed that an overseas trip with my child would be far from ideal. But after a few flights and journeys, I would like to think I have cracked the formula.

Creating memories with a pre-schooler is actually quite simple – very often, kids enjoy the smaller things in life. These activities should be uncomplicated even for the youngest, considering how much shorter their attention span is.

Tip 1: Be immersed in new cultures

Experiencing a different way of life exposes everyone in the family to other customs, traditions and beliefs. Children gain insights and a new appreciation about the world beyond their own, developing empathy and respect for other people.

My kids were surprised when they saw offerings lining the roads of Bali when we were there for a holiday. Those circular or square containers, crafted from bamboo leaves and filled with flowers and fruit, sparked their curiosity. They were insistent about discovering more, so I whipped out my mobile phone to do some research.

The gifts are known as Canang Sari and they were being offered to the gods to invite them to the island to safeguard their land. I observed the surprised expressions on my children’s faces, as they had never encountered this before.

Wherever you are, cultural immersion can enhance problem-solving skills, creativity and language abilities. Ask leading questions to find out what your child enjoyed about certain experiences. Perhaps, do sketches of a holiday activity.

Remember to emphasise that these are experiences you do not get at home, to reaffirm how special it is to travel and enjoy cultural moments.

Tip 2: Create photo books

While parents will unabashedly take many photos, especially of their children, kids usually do not have that luxury. Arm your children with cameras of their own – there are a lot of affordable digital cameras available – to snap photos of their own experiences.

After your vacation, these photos should be accessible for them to enjoy and revisit repeatedly. You can choose to print the photos and create a scrapbook with the images, ticket stubs, drawings and other memorabilia from the trip.

Or, create photo books that can be enjoyed by the whole family and visitors to your home.

Encourage your kids to tell your extended family and friends about their vacation with the help of their photo book. This can help build their confidence and storytelling skills too.